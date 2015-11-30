Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 30, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 30-Dec. 6

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Next TV Summit & Expo heads to San Francisco Tuesday. Among those speaking at the event, which is being held at the Julia Morgan Ballroom, are Roku’s Steve Shannon, Lionsgate’s Sandra Stern and Twitter’s Matthew Moroz.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Nov. 30*

8 p.m.

ABC: It’s Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown (special)

9 p.m.

Pop: Celebrity Inc (special)

Fox: Minority Report (finale)

10 p.m.

NBC: Superstore (series premiere)

*Tuesday, Dec. 1*

Netflix: I’m Brent Morin (special)

9 p.m.

HGTV: Fixer Upper (season premiere)

FYI: Married at First Sight (season premiere)

Bravo: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season premiere)

HBO: Vice Special Report: Countdown to Zero (special)

10 p.m.

DIY: Building Off the Grid: North Pole (special)

Destination America: Full Throttle Saloon (season premiere)

Bravo: Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Travel Channel: Planet Primetime (series premiere)

*Wednesday, Dec. 2*

8 p.m.

CMT: CMT Artists of the Year (special)

9 p.m.

Discovery: Racing Extinction (special)

truTV: Santas in the Barn (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ID: Bad Blood (series premiere)

MTV: The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Rev Runs Around the World (series premiere)

Bravo: Top Chef (season premiere)

*Thursday, Dec. 3*

8 p.m.

NBC: The Wiz Live! (special)

9 p.m.

ABC: CMA Country Christmas (special)

HGTV: Flip or Flop (season premiere)

FYI: Food Porn (series premiere)

*Friday, Dec. 4*

Netflix: A Very Murray Christmas (special)

9 p.m.

Disney: Disney Channel Fa-La-La-Lidays Celebrates a Radio Disney Family Holiday (special)

WE tv: Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (season premiere)

The CW: America’s Next Top Model (series finale)

10 p.m.

Epix: Marc Maron: More Later (special)

*Saturday, Dec. 5*

8 p.m.

Lifetime: The Flight Before Christmas (movie)

Hallmark: Just in Time for Christmas (movie)

*Sunday, Dec. 6*

8 p.m.

Hallmark: Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge (movie)

9 p.m.

HMM: Magic Stocking (movie)

CBS: Sinatra 100 – An All-Star Grammy Concert (special)

Nat Geo Wild: Wild Yellowstone (movie)

HBO: The Leftovers (finale)

9:30

ABC Family: Beyond the Shadows: The Making of Shadowhunters (special)