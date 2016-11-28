Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 28, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 28-Dec. 4

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will hold a screening of Fox’s music drama Star, followed by a discussion with creator and executive producer Lee Daniels, on Tuesday in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, November 28*

8 p.m.

HBO:Patria O Muerte: Cuba, Fatherland or Death (movie)

9 p.m.

HBO:Mariela Castro’s March: Cuba’s LGBT Revolution (movie)

*Tuesday, November 29*

9 p.m.

HGTV:Fixer Upper (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Ladies of London (season premiere)

A&E:Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (series premiere)

*Wednesday, November 30*

9 p.m.

NBC:Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (movie)

E!:Hollywood & Football (series premiere)

History:Vikings (mid-season premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy:Incorporated (series premiere)

*Thursday, December 1*

7 p.m.

Ovation:Picasso: A Museum Reborn (special)

9 p.m.

ABC:The Great American Baking Show (season premiere)

A&E:Nightwatch (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Cooking Channel:Cheap Eats (season premiere)

Bravo:Top Chef (season premiere)

*Friday, December 2*

Netflix:Pacific Heat (series premiere)

*Saturday, December 3*

8 p.m.

Oxygen:Homicide for the Holidays (series premiere)

9 p.m.

History:Pearl Harbor: 75 Years Later (special)

10 p.m.

HBO:Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds (special)

*Sunday, December 4*

8 p.m.

Food Network:Guy’s Grocery Games: Impossible (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HMM:Hearts of Christmas (movie)

E!:Mariah’s World (series premiere)

10 p.m.

History:Pearl Harbor: The Truth (special)

E!:The Royals (season premiere)