Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 28, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 28-Dec. 4
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will hold a screening of Fox’s music drama Star, followed by a discussion with creator and executive producer Lee Daniels, on Tuesday in New York.
What to Watch…
*Monday, November 28*
8 p.m.
HBO:Patria O Muerte: Cuba, Fatherland or Death (movie)
9 p.m.
HBO:Mariela Castro’s March: Cuba’s LGBT Revolution (movie)
*Tuesday, November 29*
9 p.m.
HGTV:Fixer Upper (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Bravo:Ladies of London (season premiere)
A&E:Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (series premiere)
*Wednesday, November 30*
9 p.m.
NBC:Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (movie)
E!:Hollywood & Football (series premiere)
History:Vikings (mid-season premiere)
10 p.m.
Syfy:Incorporated (series premiere)
*Thursday, December 1*
7 p.m.
Ovation:Picasso: A Museum Reborn (special)
9 p.m.
ABC:The Great American Baking Show (season premiere)
A&E:Nightwatch (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Cooking Channel:Cheap Eats (season premiere)
Bravo:Top Chef (season premiere)
*Friday, December 2*
Netflix:Pacific Heat (series premiere)
*Saturday, December 3*
8 p.m.
Oxygen:Homicide for the Holidays (series premiere)
9 p.m.
History:Pearl Harbor: 75 Years Later (special)
10 p.m.
HBO:Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds (special)
*Sunday, December 4*
8 p.m.
Food Network:Guy’s Grocery Games: Impossible (season premiere)
9 p.m.
HMM:Hearts of Christmas (movie)
E!:Mariah’s World (series premiere)
10 p.m.
History:Pearl Harbor: The Truth (special)
E!:The Royals (season premiere)
