Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 23, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 23-Nov. 29
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, Nov. 23*
8:30 p.m.
Disney XD: Mark & Russell’s Wild Ride (movie)
9 p.m.
HBO: 3 ½ Minutes, Ten Bullets (movie)
PBS: Eddie Murphy: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize (special)
*Tuesday, Nov. 24*
8 p.m.
PBS: American Experience: The Pilgrims (movie)
The CW: Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown (special)
ABC Family: Pretty Little Liars: 5 Years Forward (special)
Myx TV: The Doll Life (finale)
9 p.m.
ABC: Dancing With the Stars (finale)
*Wednesday, Nov. 25*
8 p.m.
Hallmark: Once Upon A Holiday (movie)
9 p.m.
PBS: NOVA: Inside Einstein’s Mind (special)
HGTV: Property Brothers at Home on the Ranch (series premiere)
10 p.m.
History: Christmas Through the Decades (series premiere)
*Thursday, Nov. 26*
8 p.m.
Hallmark: The 12 Gifts of Christmas (movie)
Fox: The All-Star Dog Rescue Celebration (special)
TLC: Broadway at the White House (special)
*Friday, Nov. 27*
6 p.m.
WE tv: South of Hell (series premiere)
8 p.m.
Hallmark: Crown For Christmas (movie)
A&E: Unforgettable (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Food: American Diner Revival (season premiere)
PBS: Andrea Bocelli: Cinema (special)
HBO: The Ties That Bind (movie)
10 p.m.
ID: Momsters: When Moms Go Bad (season premiere)
*Saturday, Nov. 28*
8 p.m.
HGTV: All-Star Gingerbread Build (special)
Hallmark: A Christmas Detour (movie)
Lifetime: A Gift Wrapped Christmas (movie)
Reelz: Master P’s Family Empire (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Showtime: The Spymasters – CIA in the Crosshairs (movie)
10 p.m.
Reelz: Dr. Feelgood (series premiere)
*Sunday, Nov. 29*
7 p.m.
Nickelodeon: Nickelodeon HALO Awards (special)
8 p.m.
Hallmark: Angel of Christmas (movie)
9 p.m.
Lifetime: The Christmas Gift (movie)
HMM: The Christmas Note (movie)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.