Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 23, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 23-Nov. 29

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, Nov. 23*

8:30 p.m.

Disney XD: Mark & Russell’s Wild Ride (movie)

9 p.m.

HBO: 3 ½ Minutes, Ten Bullets (movie)

PBS: Eddie Murphy: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize (special)

*Tuesday, Nov. 24*

8 p.m.

PBS: American Experience: The Pilgrims (movie)

The CW: Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown (special)

ABC Family: Pretty Little Liars: 5 Years Forward (special)

Myx TV: The Doll Life (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC: Dancing With the Stars (finale)

*Wednesday, Nov. 25*

8 p.m.

Hallmark: Once Upon A Holiday (movie)

9 p.m.

PBS: NOVA: Inside Einstein’s Mind (special)

HGTV: Property Brothers at Home on the Ranch (series premiere)

10 p.m.

History: Christmas Through the Decades (series premiere)

*Thursday, Nov. 26*

8 p.m.

Hallmark: The 12 Gifts of Christmas (movie)

Fox: The All-Star Dog Rescue Celebration (special)

TLC: Broadway at the White House (special)

*Friday, Nov. 27*

6 p.m.

WE tv: South of Hell (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Hallmark: Crown For Christmas (movie)

A&E: Unforgettable (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Food: American Diner Revival (season premiere)

PBS: Andrea Bocelli: Cinema (special)

HBO: The Ties That Bind (movie)

10 p.m.

ID: Momsters: When Moms Go Bad (season premiere)

*Saturday, Nov. 28*

8 p.m.

HGTV: All-Star Gingerbread Build (special)

Hallmark: A Christmas Detour (movie)

Lifetime: A Gift Wrapped Christmas (movie)

Reelz: Master P’s Family Empire (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Showtime: The Spymasters – CIA in the Crosshairs (movie)

10 p.m.

Reelz: Dr. Feelgood (series premiere)

*Sunday, Nov. 29*

7 p.m.

Nickelodeon: Nickelodeon HALO Awards (special)

8 p.m.

Hallmark: Angel of Christmas (movie)

9 p.m.

Lifetime: The Christmas Gift (movie)

HMM: The Christmas Note (movie)