Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 21, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 21-Nov. 27
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, November 21*
8 p.m.
VH1:Love & Hip Hop (season premiere)
HBO:Marathon: The Patriot’s Day Bombing (movie)
11 p.m.
TBS:Search Party (series premiere)
*Tuesday, November 22*
Netflix:Mercy (movie)
8 p.m.
TLC:Little People, Big World (season premiere)
Esquire:Team Ninja Warrior: College Madness (season premiere)
ABC:Dancing With the Stars (finale)
10 p.m.
CNBC:Billion Dollar Buyer (season premiere)
*Wednesday, November 23*
8 p.m.
Hallmark:Broadcasting Christmas (movie)
NBC:Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration (special)
9 p.m.
HGTV:Brothers Take New Orleans (series premiere)
Food Network:Cooks vs. Cons (season premiere)
Nickelodeon:Double Dare 30th Anniversary (special)
Lifetime:Little Weddings (series premiere)
*Thursday, November 24*
8 p.m.
PBS:Anne of Green Gables (movie)
Hallmark:Christmas in Homestead (movie)
ABC:The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (special)
*Friday, November 25*
Netflix:3% (series premiere)
Netflix:Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (series premiere)
Netflix:Michael Che Matters (special)
8 p.m.
Hallmark:Christmas List (movie)
Disney:Disney Parks Presents: A Descendants Magical Holiday Celebration (special)
9 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild:Savage Kingdom (series premiere)
*Saturday, November 26*
8 p.m.
Hallmark:A Heavenly Christmas (movie)
Nickelodeon:Legends of the Hidden Temple (movie)
*Sunday, November 27*
8 p.m.
Hallmark:Journey Back to Christmas (movie)
TLC:Sister Wives (season premiere)
9 p.m.
HMM:I’ll Be Home for Christmas (movie)
PBS:Poldark (finale)
10:30 p.m.
HBO:Insecure (finale)
