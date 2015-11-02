Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 2, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 2-Nov. 8
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
B&C and TV Technology will host the Spectrum Auction Preparation webinar on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET, discussing channel-sharing, auction structure, post-auction plans and reimbursement. Howard Symons, vice chair of the FCC’s Incentive Auction Task Force, is among the featured experts.
What to Watch…
*Monday, Nov. 2*
8 p.m.
HBO: The Diplomat (movie)
9 p.m.
TNT: Major Crimes (season premiere)
Bravo: Vanderpump Rules (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Bravo: Apres Ski (series premiere)
ID: Barbara Walters Presents American Scandals (series premiere)
ABC: Countdown to the CMA Awards: Country’s Greatest Crossover Hits with Robin Roberts (special)
TNT: Legends (season premiere)
HBO: The Leisure Class (movie)
*Tuesday, Nov. 3*
10 p.m.
E!: Christina Milian Turned Up (season premiere)
*Wednesday, Nov. 4*
8 p.m.
ABC: 49th Annual CMA Awards (special)
PBS: Earth’s Natural Wonders (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Food: Cutthroat Kitchen: Superstar Sabotage (season premiere)
10 p.m.
TLC: Coach Charming (series premiere)
*Thursday, Nov. 5*
9 p.m.
A&E: The First 48 (season premiere)
CBS: Mom (season premiere)
10 p.m.
CBS: Elementary (season premiere)
A&E: Nightwatch season premiere)
*Friday, Nov. 6*
Netflix: Master of None (series premiere)
8 p.m.
Fox: MasterChef Junior (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Animal Planet: Restoration Wild (series premiere)
Fox: World’s Funniest (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Smithsonian: Hozier: The Church Tapes (special)
*Saturday, Nov. 7*
8 p.m.
Hallmark: Ice Sculpture Christmas (movie)
TV One: Stock Option (movie)
Animal Planet: Dr. Dee: Alaska Vet (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Science: Survivorman (season premiere)
*Sunday, Nov. 8*
8 p.m.
Hallmark: Charming Christmas (movie)
Starz: Flesh and Bone (series premiere)
Bravo: The Real Housewives of Atlanta (season premiere)
9 p.m.
TNT: Agent X (series premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO: Getting On (season premiere)
Bravo: Untying the Knot (season premiere)
