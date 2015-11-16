Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 16, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 16-Nov. 22

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Peter Roth, president and chief content officer at Warner Bros. Television Group, and Greg Berlanti, executive producer behind series such as Blindspot, The Flash and Supergirl (among others), will have a conversation at The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Nov. 16*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian: The Day Hitler Died (special)

Food Network: Pioneer Woman’s Ultimate Thanksgiving (special)

9 p.m.

HBO: The Latin Explosion: A New America (movie)

10 p.m.

Food Network: Guilty Pleasures (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Food Network: Top 5 Restaurants (season premiere)

*Tuesday, Nov. 17*

9 p.m.

NBC: Chicago Med (series premiere)

Discovery: Moonshiners (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FX: The Bastard Executioner (finale)

*Wednesday, Nov. 18*

Netflix: River (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Lifetime: People’s Sexiest Man Alive (special)

*Thursday, Nov. 19*

Crackle: The Art of More (series premiere)

*Friday, Nov. 20*

Amazon: The Man in the High Castle (series premiere)

Netflix: Marvel’s Jessica Jones (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Food Network: Guy’s Big Bite: A Very Fieri Thanksgiving (special)

A&E: Shining a Light: A Concert for Progress on Race in America (special)

9 p.m.

PBS: First You Dream: The Music of Kander & Ebb (special)

*Saturday, Nov. 21*

8 p.m.

Lifetime: Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow (movie)

Hallmark: Northpole: Open for Christmas (movie)

9 p.m.

Reelz: Demons in the City of Angels (series premiere)

*Sunday, Nov. 22*

7 p.m.

Disney: The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar (movie)

8 p.m.

ABC: 2015 American Music Awards (special)

Hallmark: Merry Matrimony (movie)

9 p.m.

HMM: Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery (movie)

Nat Geo: Saints & Strangers (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central: Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation (special)