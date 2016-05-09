Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 9, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 9-May 15

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

NewFronts moves into its second week, with National Geographic, Newsy, Playboy and Whistle Sports among those presenting.

Several series will host For Your Consideration screenings next week, including HBO’s Veep on Monday, Starz’s Power on Tuesday, and Netflix’s Narcos on Wednesday.

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 9*

10 p.m.

A&E:Damien (finale)

truTV:truInside (finale)

*Tuesday, May 10*

8:30 p.m.

Fox:Grandfathered (finale)

9 p.m.

FYI:Arranged (season premiere)

E!:Botched (season premiere)

TLC:Little People, Big World (season premiere)

Fox:New Girl (finale)

9:30 p.m.

Fox:The Grinder (finale)

10 p.m.

TLC:OutDaughtered (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

USA:First Impressions (series premiere)

*Wednesday, May 11*

Netflix:Chelsea (series premiere)

10 p.m.

DIY:Stone House Revival (series premiere)

*Thursday, May 12*

8 p.m.

CBS:The Big Bang Theory (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:Scandal (finale)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:2 Broke Girls (finale)

10 p.m.

ID:Las Vegas Law (series premiere)

*Friday, May 13*

8 p.m.

Showtime:Just Let Go – Lenny Kravitz Live (movie)

CBS:The Amazing Race (finale)

The CW:The Vampire Diaries (finale)

9 p.m.

CBS:Hawaii Five-0 (finale)

10 p.m.

Epix:Michael Ian Black: Noted Expert (special)

*Saturday, May 14*

9 p.m.

Hallmark:Tulips in Spring (movie)

*Sunday, May 15*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:The Queen at 90 (special)

ABC:Once Upon a Time (finale)

9 p.m.

HMM:Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance (movie)

CBS:Undercover Boss (midseason premiere)

ABC:The Family (finale)

10:00 p.m.

ABC:Quantico (finale)