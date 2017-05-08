Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 8, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 8-May 14
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, May 8*
8 p.m.
CBS:Kevin Can Wait (finale)
9 p.m.
CBS:Superior Donuts (finale)
Freeform:The Twins: Happily Ever After? (finale)
9:30 p.m.
CBS:The Great Indoors (finale)
10 p.m.
VH1:Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms (special)
Bravo:Southern Charm Savannah (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Viceland:The Therapist (series premiere)
*Tuesday, May 9*
Netflix:Norm MacDonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery (special)
9 p.m.
MTV:The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions (finale)
*Wednesday, May 10*
9 p.m.
CBS:Criminal Minds (finale)
9:30 p.m.
ABC:black-ish (finale)
10 p.m.
CNBC:The Filthy Rich Guide (season premiere)
*Thursday, May 11*
8 p.m.
CBS:The Big Bang Theory (finale)
9 p.m.
TNT:American Race (series premiere)
CBS:Mom (finale)
The CW:Riverdale (finale)
NBC:Chicago Med (finale)
9:30 p.m.
CBS:Life in Pieces (finale)
10 p.m.
ABC:The Catch (finale)
*Friday, May 12*
Netflix:Master of None (season premiere)
Amazon:I Love Dick (series premiere)
Netflix:Anne With An “E” (series premiere)
Netflix:Get Me Roger Stone (movie)
Netflix:Mindhorn (movie)
Netflix:Sahara (movie)
9 p.m.
ABC:Shark Tank (finale)
CBS:Hawaii Five-0 (finale)
Midnight
Comedy Central:Mark Normand: Don’t Be Yourself (special)
*Sunday, May 14*
7 p.m.
Fox:2017 Miss USA (special)
MTV:My Super Sweet 16 (season premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC:Once Upon a Time (finale)
CBS:NCIS: Los Angeles (finale)
9 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:America’s Secret Space Heroes (series premiere)
Bravo:Invite Only Cabo (series premiere)
PBS:King Charles III (movie)
NBC:Chicago Justice (finale)
10 p.m.
FYI:Food Porn (season premiere)
E!:What Happens at the Abbey (series premiere)
11:30 p.m.
Adult Swim:Mike Tyson Mysteries (season premiere)
