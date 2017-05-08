Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 8, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 8-May 14

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 8*

8 p.m.

CBS:Kevin Can Wait (finale)

9 p.m.

CBS:Superior Donuts (finale)

Freeform:The Twins: Happily Ever After? (finale)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:The Great Indoors (finale)

10 p.m.

VH1:Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms (special)

Bravo:Southern Charm Savannah (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Viceland:The Therapist (series premiere)

*Tuesday, May 9*

Netflix:Norm MacDonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery (special)

9 p.m.

MTV:The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions (finale)

*Wednesday, May 10*

9 p.m.

CBS:Criminal Minds (finale)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:black-ish (finale)

10 p.m.

CNBC:The Filthy Rich Guide (season premiere)

*Thursday, May 11*

8 p.m.

CBS:The Big Bang Theory (finale)

9 p.m.

TNT:American Race (series premiere)

CBS:Mom (finale)

The CW:Riverdale (finale)

NBC:Chicago Med (finale)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:Life in Pieces (finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:The Catch (finale)

*Friday, May 12*

Netflix:Master of None (season premiere)

Amazon:I Love Dick (series premiere)

Netflix:Anne With An “E” (series premiere)

Netflix:Get Me Roger Stone (movie)

Netflix:Mindhorn (movie)

Netflix:Sahara (movie)

9 p.m.

ABC:Shark Tank (finale)

CBS:Hawaii Five-0 (finale)

Midnight

Comedy Central:Mark Normand: Don’t Be Yourself (special)

*Sunday, May 14*

7 p.m.

Fox:2017 Miss USA (special)

MTV:My Super Sweet 16 (season premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Once Upon a Time (finale)

CBS:NCIS: Los Angeles (finale)

9 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:America’s Secret Space Heroes (series premiere)

Bravo:Invite Only Cabo (series premiere)

PBS:King Charles III (movie)

NBC:Chicago Justice (finale)

10 p.m.

FYI:Food Porn (season premiere)

E!:What Happens at the Abbey (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Adult Swim:Mike Tyson Mysteries (season premiere)