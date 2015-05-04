Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 4, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 4-May 10
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
NewFronts
The fourth annual Digital Content NewFronts continues and heads into its seconds week, running through May 7. National Geographic, Endemol Beyond, Discovery Digital Networks and Machinima are among the digital companies presenting.
National Geographic, Mon., 9 a.m., The Morgan Library & Museum
Machinima, Mon., 3 p.m., Arena
Fullscreen, Mon., 12 p.m., Highline Stages
Defy Media, Mon., 6 p.m., Diamond Horseshoe
Collective Digital Studio, Tues., 12 p.m., SVA Theater
Discovery Digital Nets, Tues., 8:30 a.m., Urbo
Endemol Beyond, Thurs., 12 p.m., Chelsea Piers, Pier 59
INTX
INTX: The Internet & Television Expo, sponsored by the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and formerly known as the Cable Show, will be held May 5-7 at McCormick Place West in Chicago. Among this year’s speakers are Showtime chairman and CEO Matthew Blank, all five FCC commissioners, A+E Networks president and CEO Nancy Dubuc and Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts.
*Monday, May 4*
8 p.m.
FOX:Gotham (finale)
9 p.m.
HBO:Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck (special)
9:30 p.m.
CBS:David Letterman: A Life on Television (special)
*Tuesday, May 5*
9 p.m.
Fox:New Girl (finale)
9:30 p.m.
Fox:Weird Loners (finale)
10 p.m.
TLC:The Willis Family (series premiere)
ABC:Forever (finale)
CBS:Person of Interest (finale)
11 p.m.
Showtime:Inside Comedy (season premiere)
*Wednesday, May 6*
9 p.m.
CBS:Criminal Minds (finale)
History:American Pickers (season premiere)
National Geographic:Filthy Riches (season premiere)
10 p.m.
truTV:Fake Off (season premiere)
*Thursday, May 7*
8 p.m.
CBS:The Big Bang Theory (finale)
10 p.m.
History:Lost in Transmission (series premiere)
National Geographic:Dead End Express (series premiere)
*Friday, May 8*
Netflix:Grace and Frankie (series premiere)
9 p.m.
CBS:Hawaii Five-O (finale)
*Saturday, May 9*
8 p.m.
Lifetime:Stockholm, Pennsylvania (special)
9 p.m.
OWN:Deion’s Family Playbook (season premiere)
*Sunday, May 10*
8 p.m.
ABC:Once Upon a Time (finale)
9 p.m.
CBS:The Good Wife (finale)
10 p.m.
ABC:Revenge (finale)
PBS:Wolf Hall (finale)
A&E:Intervention (finale)
