Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 30, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 30-June 5
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, May 30*
8 p.m.
Fox:So You Think You Can Dance (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Starz:The Dresser (movie)
Science:How It’s Made (season premiere)
History:Roots (series premiere)
BBC America:Top Gear (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
TBS:The Detour (finale)
10 p.m.
ABC:Mistresses (season premiere)
11 p.m.
MTV:Scream (season premiere)
*Tuesday, May 31*
Netflix:Peaky Blinders (season premiere)
PlayStation:Powers (season premiere)
8 p.m.
NBC:America’s Got Talent (season premiere)
10 p.m.
NBC:Maya and Marty (series premiere)
FYI:Teenage Newlyweds (series premiere)
*Wednesday, June 1*
8 p.m.
NBC:American Ninja Warrior (season premiere)
The CW:iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party (special)
Freeform:Young & Hungry (season premiere)
ABC:500 Questions (finale)
Fox:MasterChef (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
Freeform:Baby Daddy (season premiere)
9 p.m.
HGTV:Brother vs. Brother (season premiere)
Food Network:Cutthroat Kitchen: Time Warp Tournament (season premiere)
DirecTV:Kingdom (season premiere)
10 p.m.
SundanceTV:Cleverman (series premiere)
NBC:The Night Shift (season premiere)
Destination America:Smoked (series premiere)
*Thursday, June 2*
Seeso:Hidden America with Jonah Ray (series premiere)
8 p.m.
NBC:Strong (finale)
9 p.m.
The CW:Beauty and the Beast (season premiere)
Animal Planet:North Woods Law (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet:Lone Star Law (series premiere)
HBO:Quincy Jones: Burning the Light (special)
11 p.m.
HGTV:Vintage Flip (series premiere)
*Friday, June 3*
Netflix:Bo Burnham: Make Happy (special)
8 p.m.
LMN:Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier (special)
9 p.m.
WE tv:Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars (season premiere)
Hallmark:Wedding Bells (movie)
10 p.m.
Showtime:Ben Gleib: Neurotic Gangster (special)
Cinemax:Outcast (series premiere)
11 p.m.
IFC:Comedy Bang! Bang! (season premiere)
*Saturday, June 4*
9 p.m.
Hallmark:Ms. Matched (movie)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet:The Vet Life (series premiere)
*Sunday, June 5*
9 p.m.
HMM:Garage Sale Mystery: The Novel Murders (movie)
10 p.m.
AMC:Feed the Beast (series premiere)
