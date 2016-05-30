Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 30, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 30-June 5

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 30*

8 p.m.

Fox:So You Think You Can Dance (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Starz:The Dresser (movie)

Science:How It’s Made (season premiere)

History:Roots (series premiere)

BBC America:Top Gear (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

TBS:The Detour (finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Mistresses (season premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV:Scream (season premiere)

*Tuesday, May 31*

Netflix:Peaky Blinders (season premiere)

PlayStation:Powers (season premiere)

8 p.m.

NBC:America’s Got Talent (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Maya and Marty (series premiere)

FYI:Teenage Newlyweds (series premiere)

*Wednesday, June 1*

8 p.m.

NBC:American Ninja Warrior (season premiere)

The CW:iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party (special)

Freeform:Young & Hungry (season premiere)

ABC:500 Questions (finale)

Fox:MasterChef (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Freeform:Baby Daddy (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HGTV:Brother vs. Brother (season premiere)

Food Network:Cutthroat Kitchen: Time Warp Tournament (season premiere)

DirecTV:Kingdom (season premiere)

10 p.m.

SundanceTV:Cleverman (series premiere)

NBC:The Night Shift (season premiere)

Destination America:Smoked (series premiere)

*Thursday, June 2*

Seeso:Hidden America with Jonah Ray (series premiere)

8 p.m.

NBC:Strong (finale)

9 p.m.

The CW:Beauty and the Beast (season premiere)

Animal Planet:North Woods Law (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Lone Star Law (series premiere)

HBO:Quincy Jones: Burning the Light (special)

11 p.m.

HGTV:Vintage Flip (series premiere)

*Friday, June 3*

Netflix:Bo Burnham: Make Happy (special)

8 p.m.

LMN:Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier (special)

9 p.m.

WE tv:Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars (season premiere)

Hallmark:Wedding Bells (movie)

10 p.m.

Showtime:Ben Gleib: Neurotic Gangster (special)

Cinemax:Outcast (series premiere)

11 p.m.

IFC:Comedy Bang! Bang! (season premiere)

*Saturday, June 4*

9 p.m.

Hallmark:Ms. Matched (movie)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:The Vet Life (series premiere)

*Sunday, June 5*

9 p.m.

HMM:Garage Sale Mystery: The Novel Murders (movie)

10 p.m.

AMC:Feed the Beast (series premiere)