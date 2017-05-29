Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 29, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 29-June 4
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, May 29*
8 p.m.
Lifetime:Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland (movie)
9 p.m.
History:America: Promised Land (special)
A&E:Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath—Merchants of Fear (special)
DIY:Pool Kings (season premiere)
The CW:Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season premiere)
Fox:Lucifer (finale)
10 p.m.
ABC:Still Star-Crossed (series premiere)
*Tuesday, May 30*
Netflix:F Is for Family (season premiere)
Netflix:House of Cards (season premiere)
Netflix:Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust (special)
8 p.m.
NBC:America’s Got Talent (season premiere)
Food Network:Chopped Junior: Champions (season premiere)
Audience Network:Fearless With Tim Ferriss (series premiere)
9 p.m.
TNT:Animal Kingdom (season premiere)
Fox:Prison Break (finale)
10 p.m.
MTV:Fear Factor (season premiere)
HGTV:Good Bones (season premiere)
NBC:World of Dance (series premiere)
FX:The Americans (finale)
*Wednesday, May 31*
8 p.m.
Fox:MasterChef (season premiere)
Audience Network:Kingdom (season premiere)
9 p.m.
USA:Big Star Little Star (series premiere)
HGTV:Brother vs. Brother: Jonathan vs. Drew (season premiere)
NBC:The Carmichael Show (season premiere)
Fox:The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (series premiere)
*Thursday, June 1*
Seeso:Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ (season premiere)
Seeso:The Cyanide & Happiness (season premiere)
9 p.m.
CMT:Nashville (midseason premiere)
10 p.m.
CBS:The Amazing Race (finale)
*Friday, June 2*
Netflix:Flaked (season premiere)
Amazon:Long Strange Trip (series premiere)
Netflix:Lucid Dream (movie)
8 p.m.
LMN:The Wrong Bed: Naked Pursuit (movie)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Andrew Santino: Home Field Advantage (special)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Alaska Homicide (series premiere)
LMN:Deadly Secrets by the Lake (movie)
*Saturday, June 3*
Hulu:Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine (movie)
9 p.m.
Hallmark Channel:Destination Wedding (movie)
ABC:20/20: In an Instant (season premiere)
*Sunday, June 4*
7 p.m.
NBC:Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (series premiere)
9 p.m.
AMC:Fear the Walking Dead (season premiere)
Food Network:Food Network Star (season premiere)
Travel Channel:Xtreme Waterparks (season premiere)
HBO:The Leftovers (finale)
10 p.m.
Showtime:I’m Dying Up Here (series premiere)
Midnight
Adult Swim:Decker: Unsealed (season premiere)
