Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 29, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 29-June 4

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 29*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland (movie)

9 p.m.

History:America: Promised Land (special)

A&E:Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath—Merchants of Fear (special)

DIY:Pool Kings (season premiere)

The CW:Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season premiere)

Fox:Lucifer (finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Still Star-Crossed (series premiere)

*Tuesday, May 30*

Netflix:F Is for Family (season premiere)

Netflix:House of Cards (season premiere)

Netflix:Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust (special)

8 p.m.

NBC:America’s Got Talent (season premiere)

Food Network:Chopped Junior: Champions (season premiere)

Audience Network:Fearless With Tim Ferriss (series premiere)

9 p.m.

TNT:Animal Kingdom (season premiere)

Fox:Prison Break (finale)

10 p.m.

MTV:Fear Factor (season premiere)

HGTV:Good Bones (season premiere)

NBC:World of Dance (series premiere)

FX:The Americans (finale)

*Wednesday, May 31*

8 p.m.

Fox:MasterChef (season premiere)

Audience Network:Kingdom (season premiere)

9 p.m.

USA:Big Star Little Star (series premiere)

HGTV:Brother vs. Brother: Jonathan vs. Drew (season premiere)

NBC:The Carmichael Show (season premiere)

Fox:The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (series premiere)

*Thursday, June 1*

Seeso:Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ (season premiere)

Seeso:The Cyanide & Happiness (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CMT:Nashville (midseason premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:The Amazing Race (finale)

*Friday, June 2*

Netflix:Flaked (season premiere)

Amazon:Long Strange Trip (series premiere)

Netflix:Lucid Dream (movie)

8 p.m.

LMN:The Wrong Bed: Naked Pursuit (movie)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Andrew Santino: Home Field Advantage (special)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Alaska Homicide (series premiere)

LMN:Deadly Secrets by the Lake (movie)

*Saturday, June 3*

Hulu:Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine (movie)

9 p.m.

Hallmark Channel:Destination Wedding (movie)

ABC:20/20: In an Instant (season premiere)

*Sunday, June 4*

7 p.m.

NBC:Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (series premiere)

9 p.m.

AMC:Fear the Walking Dead (season premiere)

Food Network:Food Network Star (season premiere)

Travel Channel:Xtreme Waterparks (season premiere)

HBO:The Leftovers (finale)

10 p.m.

Showtime:I’m Dying Up Here (series premiere)

Midnight

Adult Swim:Decker: Unsealed (season premiere)