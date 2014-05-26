Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 26, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of May 26-June 1, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

ESPN Celebrates 35 With Paley

The Paley Center for Media New York holds a gala benefit this week, which will celebrate the 35th anniversary of ESPN with the net’s George Bodenheimer and John Skipper receiving the 2014 New York Paley Prize for Innovation and Excellence.

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 583 Park Avenue in New York

Click here for more information.

TV Biz Webinars

Join B&C and Multichannel News this week for two TV Biz Webinars. The first, moderated by MCN’s Mike Farrell, will look at what the pending Comcast/Time Warner Cable merger means for programmers. B&C’s Dan Holloway moderates the second webinar, which will examine how the MCN business model works.

“Comcast/Time Warner Cable: What Does It Mean for Programmers?” -- Tuesday at 2 p.m.

“Next TV: Finding the MCN Model” -- Thursday at 2 p.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, May 26 *

8 p.m.

Fox:MasterChef (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:American Ninja Warrior (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Telemundo:El Señor de los Cielos (season premiere)

Animal Planet:American River Renegades (series premiere)

Destination America:BBQ Pit Wars (series premiere)

* Tuesday, May 27 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Extreme Weight Loss (season premiere)

NBC:America’s Got Talent (season premiere)

PBS:Coming Back With Wes Moore (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

ID:Secret Lives of Stepford Wives (season finale)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Little Women: LA (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:The Night Shift (series premiere)

fit & health:20/20 Mysterious Minds (series premiere)

ID:Sinister Ministers: Collared (series premiere)

Esquire:Boundless (season premiere)

BBC America:Wild Things With Dominic Monaghan (season finale)

Lifetime:True Tori (season finale)

* Wednesday, May 28 *

8 p.m.

Fox:So You Think You Can Dance (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

NBC:Growing Up Fisher (series finale)

* Thursday, May 29 *

9 p.m.

NBC:Undateable (series premiere)

CNN:The Sixties (series premiere)

10 p.m.

OWN:Our America With Lisa Ling (season premiere)

A&E:The Killer Speaks (season finale)

* Friday, May 30 *

8 p.m.

Animal Planet:No Limits (series premiere)

9 p.m.

We tv:Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Crossbones (series premiere)

We tv:Mystery Millionaire (series premiere)

* Saturday, May 31 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Bet on Your Baby (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Sing Your Face Off (series premiere)

Animal Planet:My Tiny Terror (series premiere)

Starz:Da Vinci's Demons (season finale)

10 p.m.

OWN:Flex and Shanice: All in the Family (series premiere)

AHC:Mafia's Greatest Hits (series premiere)

* Sunday, June 1 *

1 a.m.

Comedy Central:Comedy Underground With Dave Attell (season finale)

9 p.m.

Food Network:Food Network Star (season premiere)

ID:Last Seen Alive (series premiere)

TLC:Return to Amish (series premiere)

Weather:Catching Hell (series premiere)

E!:Total Divas (season finale)

10 p.m.

AMC:Halt and Catch Fire (series premiere)

We tv:Mystery Millionaire (series premiere)

Weather:Cold Water Captains (series premiere)

HBO:Silicon Valley (season finale)

11 p.m.

Food Network:Kitchen Casino (season finale)