Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 25, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 25-May 31

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Listen In:

TiVo will host its Q1 earnings call on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. For information on how to listen in, go to here.

Go To

Running May 30-31, the seventh annual Produced By Conference will be hosted by Paramount Pictures on its studio lot in Hollywood. Held by the Producers Guild of America’s PGA Foundation, the Produced By Conference will feature speakers including Black-ish’s Kenya Barris, Bates Motel’s Carlton Cuse and Empire’s Ilene Chaiken and Lee Daniels.

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 25*

8 p.m.

NBC: American Ninja Warrior (season premiere)

VH1: Love & Hip Hop Live: The Wedding (special)

9 p.m.

Lifetime: Grace of Monaco (movie)

National Geographic: Driving America (special)

History: Texas Rising (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Food: Guilty Pleasures (series premiere)

NBC: The Island (series premiere)

Animal Planet: The Last Alaskans (series premiere)

FYI: Waterfront House Hunting (series premiere)

Bravo: Southern Charm (finale)

*Tuesday, May 26*

8 p.m.

NBC: America’s Got Talent (season premiere)

Fox: Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: Extreme Weight Loss (season premiere)

TLC: The Little Couple (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC: I Can Do That (series premiere)

Esquire: Knife Fight (season premiere)

*Wednesday, May 27*

8 p.m.

CBS: The Briefcase (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox: Bullseye (series premiere)

NBC: iHeartRadio Country Festival (special)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: Little Women: NY (finale)

10:30 p.m.

ABC Family: Freak Out (finale)

Comedy Central: Big Time in Hollywood, FL (finale)

*Thursday, May 28*

8 p.m.

ABC: 500 Questions (finale)

9 p.m.

NBC: Aquarius (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Destination America: BBQ Pitmasters (season premiere)

Fusion: The Chris Gethard Show (series premiere)

Lifetime: Smile (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FX: Louie (finale)

11 p.m.

FX: Louis C.K.: Live at the Comedy Store (special)

*Friday, May 29*

9 p.m.

Discovery: Alaskan Bush People (season premiere)

WE tv: Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (season premiere)

HBO: Nightingale (movie)

LMN: Strange Empire: Rise of the Women (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Epix: Jim Breuer: Comic Frenzy (special)

Animal Planet: Tanked (season premiere)

*Saturday, May 30*

8 p.m.

HBO: 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (special)

Lifetime: The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Animal Planet: Treetop Cat Rescue (series premiere)

Starz: Outlander (finale)

10 p.m.

OWN: Dance Crash (special)

Comedy Central: Nick Swardson: Taste It (special)

*Sunday, May 31*

8 p.m.

A&E: 5th Annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards

Epix: Deep Web (movie)

9 p.m.

TLC: Return to Amish (season premiere)

Food: Spring Baking Championship (finale)

Animal Planet: Finding Bigfoot (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Fox: Golan the Insatiable (series premiere)

10 p.m.

AMC: Halt and Catch Fire (season premiere)

TLC: Gypsy Sisters (season premiere)