Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 25, 2015

By

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 25-May 31

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Listen In:

TiVo will host its Q1 earnings call on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. For information on how to listen in, go to here.

Go To

Running May 30-31, the seventh annual Produced By Conference will be hosted by Paramount Pictures on its studio lot in Hollywood. Held by the Producers Guild of America’s PGA Foundation, the Produced By Conference will feature speakers including Black-ish’s Kenya Barris, Bates Motel’s Carlton Cuse and Empire’s Ilene Chaiken and Lee Daniels.

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 25*

8 p.m.

NBCAmerican Ninja Warrior (season premiere)

VH1Love & Hip Hop Live: The Wedding (special)

9 p.m.

LifetimeGrace of Monaco (movie)

National GeographicDriving America (special)

HistoryTexas Rising (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FoodGuilty Pleasures (series premiere)

NBCThe Island (series premiere)

Animal PlanetThe Last Alaskans (series premiere)

FYIWaterfront House Hunting (series premiere)

BravoSouthern Charm (finale)

*Tuesday, May 26*

8 p.m.

NBCAmerica’s Got Talent (season premiere)

FoxAre You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABCExtreme Weight Loss (season premiere)

TLCThe Little Couple (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBCI Can Do That (series premiere)

EsquireKnife Fight (season premiere)

*Wednesday, May 27*

8 p.m.

CBSThe Briefcase (series premiere)

9 p.m.

FoxBullseye (series premiere)

NBCiHeartRadio Country Festival (special)

10 p.m.

LifetimeLittle Women: NY (finale)

10:30 p.m.

ABC FamilyFreak Out (finale)

Comedy CentralBig Time in Hollywood, FL (finale)

*Thursday, May 28*

8 p.m.

ABC500 Questions (finale)

9 p.m.

NBCAquarius (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Destination AmericaBBQ Pitmasters (season premiere)

FusionThe Chris Gethard Show (series premiere)

LifetimeSmile (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FXLouie (finale)

11 p.m.

FXLouis C.K.: Live at the Comedy Store (special)

*Friday, May 29*

9 p.m.

DiscoveryAlaskan Bush People (season premiere)

WE tvMarriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (season premiere)

HBONightingale (movie)

LMNStrange Empire: Rise of the Women (series premiere)

10 p.m.

EpixJim Breuer: Comic Frenzy (special)

Animal PlanetTanked (season premiere)

*Saturday, May 30*

8 p.m.

HBO2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (special)

LifetimeThe Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Animal PlanetTreetop Cat Rescue (series premiere)

StarzOutlander (finale)

10 p.m.

OWNDance Crash (special)

Comedy CentralNick Swardson: Taste It (special)

*Sunday, May 31*

8 p.m.

A&E: 5th Annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards

EpixDeep Web (movie)

9 p.m.

TLCReturn to Amish (season premiere)

FoodSpring Baking Championship (finale)

Animal PlanetFinding Bigfoot (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

FoxGolan the Insatiable (series premiere)

10 p.m.

AMCHalt and Catch Fire (season premiere)

TLCGypsy Sisters (season premiere)