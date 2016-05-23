Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 23, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 23-May 29

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Catch the casts and crews of Lifetime’s UnREAL (Monday in New York) and Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black (Thursday in Los Angeles) at Paley Center for Media events next week.

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 23*

8 p.m.

Food Network:Kids BBQ Championship (series premiere)

CBS:The Price Is Right (special)

Fox:Gotham (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelorette (season premiere)

National Geographic:Mygrations (series premiere)

The CW:Whose Line Is It Anyway? (summer premiere)

CBS:The Odd Couple (finale)

10 p.m.

NBC:Blindspot (finale)

*Tuesday, May 24*

8 p.m.

Fox:Hotel Hell (season premiere)

ABC:Fresh Off the Boat (finale)

The CW:The Flash (finale)

NBC:The Voice (finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:The Real O’Neals (finale)

9 p.m.

Oxygen:Virtually in Love (series premiere)

ABC:Dancing With the Stars (finale)

10 p.m.

Freeform:Stitchers (finale)

AMC:The Night Manager (finale)

*Wednesday, May 25*

8 p.m.

NBC:Heartbeat (finale)

Fox:Rosewood (finale)

The CW:Arrow (finale)

9 p.m.

Fox:Wayward Pines (season premiere)

NBC:Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (finale)

The CW:Supernatural (finale)

CBS:Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (finale)

10 p.m.

Oxygen:Douglas Family Gold (series premiere)

ABC:Nashville (finale)

NBC:Chicago P.D. (finale)

*Thursday, May 26*

8 p.m.

ABC:500 Questions (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Red Nose Day (special)

*Friday, May 27*

Netflix:Bloodline (season premiere)

Netflix:Chef’s Table (season premiere)

Netflix:The Do-Over (movie)

8 p.m.

Food Network:Buddy’s Family Vacation (season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:American Masters—The Highwaymen: Friends Till the End (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TBS:ELeague (season premiere)

*Saturday, May 28*

9 p.m.

Reelz:National Enquirer Investigates (series premiere)

*Sunday, May 29*

8 p.m.

CBS:Undercover Boss (finale)

9 p.m.

NBC:The Carmichael Show (finale)

10 p.m.

Food Network:Celebrity Food Fight (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

AMC:Talking Preacher (series premiere)