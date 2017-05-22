Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 22, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 22-May 28

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 22*

Acorn TV:Count Arthur Strong (season premiere)

8 p.m.

CBS:Princess Diana: Her Life – Her Death – The Truth (special)

The CW:Supergirl (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelorette (season premiere)

Lifetime:Suite Française (movie)

The CW:Jane the Virgin (finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special (special)

Midnight

Adult Swim:Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter (season premiere)

*Tuesday, May 23*

Hulu:Casual (season premiere)

Netflix:Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (special)

8 p.m.

Fox:Brooklyn Nine-Nine (finale)

The CW:The Flash (finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Dancing With the Stars (finale)

NBC:Great News (finale)

9 p.m.

CBS:Bull (finale)

NBC:The Voice (finale)

10 p.m.

Science:Unearthed (season premiere)

*Wednesday, May 24*

8 p.m.

ABC:Dirty Dancing (special)

CBS:Survivor (finale)

Fox:Shots Fired (finale)

The CW:Arrow (finale)

9 p.m.

Food Network:Bakers vs. Fakers (season premiere)

Fox:Empire (finale)

The CW:The 100 (finale)

10 p.m.

NBC:Law & Order: SVU (finale)

FX:Archer (finale)

*Thursday, May 25*

8 p.m.

Fox:Beat Shazam (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:Love Connection (series premiere)

Bravo:Million Dollar Listing New York (season premiere)

10 p.m.

WE tv:Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta (series premiere)

NBC:Red Nose Day Special (special)

10:15 p.m.

Bravo:Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer (series premiere)

11 p.m.

HGTV:Vintage Flip (season premiere)

*Friday, May 26*

Acorn TV:Delicious (series premiere)

Netflix:Bloodline (season premiere)

Netflix:Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (movie)

Netflix:War Machine (movie)

Amazon:Dino Dana (series premiere)

8 p.m.

NBC:First Dates (finale)

*Sunday, May 28*

8 p.m.

PBS:National Memorial Day Concert (special)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Expedition Mungo (series premiere)