Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 22, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 22-May 28
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, May 22*
Acorn TV:Count Arthur Strong (season premiere)
8 p.m.
CBS:Princess Diana: Her Life – Her Death – The Truth (special)
The CW:Supergirl (finale)
9 p.m.
ABC:The Bachelorette (season premiere)
Lifetime:Suite Française (movie)
The CW:Jane the Virgin (finale)
10 p.m.
CBS:The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special (special)
Midnight
Adult Swim:Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter (season premiere)
*Tuesday, May 23*
Hulu:Casual (season premiere)
Netflix:Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (special)
8 p.m.
Fox:Brooklyn Nine-Nine (finale)
The CW:The Flash (finale)
8:30 p.m.
ABC:Dancing With the Stars (finale)
NBC:Great News (finale)
9 p.m.
CBS:Bull (finale)
NBC:The Voice (finale)
10 p.m.
Science:Unearthed (season premiere)
*Wednesday, May 24*
8 p.m.
ABC:Dirty Dancing (special)
CBS:Survivor (finale)
Fox:Shots Fired (finale)
The CW:Arrow (finale)
9 p.m.
Food Network:Bakers vs. Fakers (season premiere)
Fox:Empire (finale)
The CW:The 100 (finale)
10 p.m.
NBC:Law & Order: SVU (finale)
FX:Archer (finale)
*Thursday, May 25*
8 p.m.
Fox:Beat Shazam (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox:Love Connection (series premiere)
Bravo:Million Dollar Listing New York (season premiere)
10 p.m.
WE tv:Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta (series premiere)
NBC:Red Nose Day Special (special)
10:15 p.m.
Bravo:Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer (series premiere)
11 p.m.
HGTV:Vintage Flip (season premiere)
*Friday, May 26*
Acorn TV:Delicious (series premiere)
Netflix:Bloodline (season premiere)
Netflix:Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (movie)
Netflix:War Machine (movie)
Amazon:Dino Dana (series premiere)
8 p.m.
NBC:First Dates (finale)
*Sunday, May 28*
8 p.m.
PBS:National Memorial Day Concert (special)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet:Expedition Mungo (series premiere)
