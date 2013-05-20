Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 20-May 26

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of May 20-May 26.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

B&C/Multichannel News’ TV in a Multiplatform World

As television content moves further away from the TV set, the industry has a lot to figure out when itcomes to multiplatform viewing. During B&C/MCN’s event TV in a Multiplatform World, execs including Turner Broadcasting System’s Jack Wakshlag and Comcast Cable’s Matt Strauss will give their input on the business, technology and advertising behind TV’s digital expansion.

When: Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Westin New York at Times Square

The 72nd Annual Peabody Awards

The University of Georgia will hand out its prestigious Peabody Awards this week to 39 winners who exemplify the best in electronic media, including HBO’s Girls and “Robin’s Journey,” the PSA centered on GMA’s Robin Roberts’ battle with MDS. The 72nd annual awards ceremony will be emceed by CBS News’ Scott Pelley.

When: Monday, 11:35 a.m.

Where: Waldorf-Astoria, New York

Museum of the Moving Image’s Annual Benefit

A+E Networks’ chairman (as of June 1) Abbe Raven and Charter Communications president and COO Thomas Rutledge will be honored at the Museum of the Moving Image’s annual black-tie benefit, which each year recognizes top leaders in the industry. Nancy Dubuc, now A+E Networks president and CEO, and AMC Networks’ Josh Sapan will present the awards.



When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: St. Regis Hotel, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, May 20 *

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

CBS: Rules of Engagement (season finale)

Fox: The Goodwin Games (series premiere)

9 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

CBS: Mike & Molly (season finale)

10 p.m.

ABC: Motive (series premiere)

CBS: Hawaii Five-0 (season finale)

A&E: Bates Motel (season finale)



BBC America: James May’s Man Lab (series premiere)

Showtime: The Big C: Hereafter (series finale)

Sundance: Rectify (season finale)

* Tuesday, May 21 *

9 p.m.

ABC: Dancing With the Stars (season finale)

Oxygen: Bad Girls All Star Battle (series premiere)

10 p.m.

BET: The Game (season finale)

* Wednesday, May 22 *

8 p.m.

ABC: The Middle (season finale)

Fox: MasterChef (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: Modern Family (season finale)

CBS: Criminal Minds (season finale)

NBC: Law & Order: SVU (season finale)

10 p.m.

ABC: Nashville (season finale)

NBC: Chicago Fire (season finale)

* Thursday, May 23 *

8 p.m.

NBC: Save Me (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox: Does Someone Have to Go? (series premiere)

AMC: Showville (series premiere)

ID: Fatal Encounters (season premiere)

Weather Channel: Secrets of the Earth (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Rookie Blue (season premiere)

ID: Behind Mansion Walls (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Faked Out (series premiere)

* Sunday, May 26 *

8 p.m.

BET: The Sheards (season finale)

9 p.m.

NBC: Smash (series finale)

10 p.m.

Bravo: The Kandi Factory (season finale)

E!: Married to Jonas (season finale)