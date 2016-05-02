Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 2, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 2-May 8

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

A herd of digital companies will make their pitch next week as NewFronts kicks off, including AOL on Tuesday, Hulu and Yahoo on Wednesday, CNN and YouTube on Thursday, and Vice on Friday.

Richard Plepler will discuss HBO’s move into streaming with HBO Now at the Paley Center for Media on Thursday in New York.

CBS will hold its Q1 earnings call on Tuesday, as will Discovery Communications on Thursday.

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 2*

9 p.m.

HBO:Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah (movie)

Fox:Houdini & Doyle (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:NCIS: Los Angeles (finale)

Discovery:Fat N’ Furious: Rolling Thunder (season premiere)

*Tuesday, May 3*

8 p.m.

Myx TV: Mom vs. Matchmaker (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bravo:Below Deck Mediterranean (series premiere)

Lifetime:Dance Moms (finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:Person of Interest (season premiere)

*Wednesday, May 4*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:Micro Monsters With David Attenborough (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Velocity:Junkyard Empire (season premiere)

IFC:Maron (season premiere)

CBS:Criminal Minds (finale)

10 p.m.

MTV:The Challenge: Rivals III (season premiere)

*Thursday, May 5*

Netflix:Marseille (series premiere)

Vimeo:Garfunkel and Oates: Trying to Be Special (special)

Seeso:Flowers (series premiere)

7 p.m.

Ovation:Millennials: Growing Up in the 21st Century (movie)

10 p.m.

DIY:Building Off the Grid: Big Sky Ranch (season premiere)

*Friday, May 6*

Netflix:Ali Wong: Baby Cobra (special)

Netflix:Grace and Frankie (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Brand: A Second Coming (movie)

10 p.m.

CBS:Blue Bloods (finale)

*Saturday, May 7*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story (movie)

10 p.m.

OWN:Livin’ Lozada (season premiere)

*Sunday, May 8*

8 p.m.

TLC:Sister Wives (season premiere)

CBS:Madam Secretary (finale)

NBC:Little Big Shots (finale)

9 p.m.

VH1:Dear Mama (special)

CBS:The Good Wife (series finale)

PBS:Wallander (season premiere)

CMT:NASCAR: The Rise of American Speed (series premiere)

10:00 p.m.

CBS:Elementary (finale)