Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 19, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of May 19-25, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Technology Leadership Summit West

B&C and TV Technology present the Technology Leadership Summit West, where industry executives will converge to discuss the latest in the TV tech field. Attendees of the invite-only conference can enjoy peer exchange sessions, daily networking events, and keynotes from Fox Networks’ Chris Blandy, Telescope’s Jason George and Sony Pictures Television’s Phil Squyres.

When: Tuesday and Wednesday

Where: Crowne Plaza Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles

On Demand Summit

Join B&C and Multichannel News at the On Demand Summit to explore the quickly changing world of on demand video. The one-day event features an open forum and keynotes from content leaders, including the presentation of new research by Viacom’s Colleen Fahey Rush and a behind-the scenes look at NBCUniversal’s Olympics coverage with NBCU execs Ron Lamprecht and Gary Zenkel.

When: Thursday at 8:15 a.m.

Where: Convene, New York

Peabody Awards

The best storytellers in electronic media are recognized at the 73rd Annual George Foster Peabody Awards. Hosted by This American Life’s Ira Glass, this year’s gala will fete Netflix’s House of Cards and Orange is the New Black, ABC's Scandal, AMC’s Breaking Bad, Comedy Central’s Key & Peele and FX’s The Bridge, among many others.

When: Monday

Where: Waldorf Astoria, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, May 19 *

8 p.m.

Fox:Bones (season finale)

9 p.m.

CBS:Mike & Molly (season finale)

Animal Planet:River Monsters: Unhooked Monster-Sized (series premiere)

Syfy:Warehouse 13 (series finale)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelorette (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Vegas Rat Rods (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TBS:Bam’s Bad Ass Game Show (season finale)

* Tuesday, May 20 *

9 p.m.

ABC:Dancing With the Stars (season finale)

NBC:The Voice (season finale)

CW:Supernatural (season finale)

10 p.m.

American Heroes Channel:Greatest Tank Battles: War Monsters (series premiere)

Spike:Ink Master (season finale)

* Wednesday, May 21 *

8 p.m.

ABC:The Middle (season finale)

CBS:Survivor (season finale)

NBC:Revolution (season finale)

Fox:American Idol (season finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:Modern Family (season finale)

NBC:Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:Mixology (season finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Motive (season premiere)

NBC:Chicago PD (season finale)

FX:The Americans (season finale)

History:Down East Dickering (season finale)

* Thursday, May 22 *

8 p.m.

CW:Labyrinth (series premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Last Comic Standing (season premiere)

Fox:Gang Related (series premiere)

We tv:L.A. Hair (season premiere)

TLC:My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding (season finale)

* Friday, May 23 *

9 p.m.

ABC:What Would You Do? (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Hannibal (season finale)

Discovery:Chrome Underground (series premiere)

* Saturday, May 24 *

10 p.m.

TLC:OMG! EMT! (season finale)

* Sunday, May 25 *

8 p.m.

NBC:American Dream Builders (season finale)

Univision:Bailando por un Sueno (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:The Normal Heart (premiere)

10 p.m.

ID:The Perfect Murder (season finale)