Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 18, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 18-May 24

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Log In:

B&C and Multichannel News present the “Using Video Analytics to Grow Your Business” webinar. Ooyala’s Sarah Kiefer will run through five ways their customers use analytics to run their business more effectively and will feature case studies to illustrate how to turn video analytics data into action. The webinar will be held May 21 at 12 p.m. ET.

Go To

The Gracies Awards gala, honoring individuals and programming by, for and about women, will be held May 19 at 6 p.m. at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The evening will be hosted by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross. Julia Roberts, Cicely Tyson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Orange Is the New Black are among the honorees.

Cast and crew of the Lisa Kudrow-starring The Comeback will attend The Paley Center for Media’s “An Evening with The Comeback” in Los Angeles on May 19 at 7 p.m.

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 18*

8 p.m.

CBS:2 Broke Girls (finale)

Fox:The Following (series finale)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:Mike & Molly (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelorette (season premiere)

HBO:Southern Rites (movie)

CBS:Stalker (series finale)

10 p.m.

History: Avenging the Alamo: The Road to Texas Rising (special)

CBS:NCIS: Los Angeles (finale)

NBC:The Night Shift (finale)

*Tuesday, May 19*

8 p.m.

The CW:The Flash (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:Dancing With the Stars (finale)

NBC:The Voice (finale)

10 p.m.

Syfy:Troy: Street Magic (season premiere)

*Wednesday, May 20*

8 p.m.

ABC:500 Questions (series premiere)

Fox:MasterChef (season premiere)

CBS:Survivor (finale)

NBC:The Mysteries of Laura (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:Modern Family (finale)

NBC:Law & Order: SVU (finale)

The CW:Supernatural (finale)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:Black-ish (finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Celebrity Wife Swap (premiere)

CBS:Survivor ReunionShow (special)

NBC:Chicago P.D. (finale)

11:35 p.m.

CBS:Late Show with David Letterman (finale)

*Thursday, May 21*

Netflix:Between (series premiere)

8 p.m.

NBC:Red Nose Day (special)

Velocity:What’s My Car Worth? (season premiere)

9 p.m.

WE tv:Braxton Family Values (season premiere)

FYI:What the Fung?! (series premiere)

10 p.m.

WE tv:Cutting It: In the ATL (series premiere)

*Friday, May 22*

10:30 p.m.

Food Network:American Diner Revival (series premiere)

*Sunday, May 24*

9 p.m.

Animal Planet:The Cannibal in the Jungle (movie)

10 p.m.

E!:#RichKids of Beverly Hills (season premiere)

CBS:Battle Creek (series finale)