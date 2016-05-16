Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 16, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 16-May 22

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Broadcasters step up to the upfront plate this week, with NBCUniversal (its first combined upfront) and Fox presenting on Monday; ESPN, Univision and ABC on Tuesday; Turner Broadcasting and CBS on Wednesday and The CW on Thursday.

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 16*

8 p.m.

CBS:Mike & Molly (finale)

9 p.m.

The CW:Jane the Virgin (finale)

A&E:Bates Motel (finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Castle (finale)

*Tuesday, May 17*

8 p.m.

Fox:Megyn Kelly Presents (special)

CBS:NCIS (finale)

9 p.m.

Fox:Coupled (series premiere)

ABC:Marvel’s Agents S.H.I.E.L.D. (finale)

CBS:NCIS: New Orleans (finale)

NBC:Chicago Med (finale)

10 p.m.

NBC:Chicago Fire (finale)

*Wednesday, May 18*

8 p.m.

ABC:The Middle (finale)

CBS:Survivor (finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:The Goldbergs (finale)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Stretch and Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives (movie)

ABC:Modern Family (finale)

Fox:Empire (finale)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:black-ish (finale)

10 p.m.

USA:Royal Pains (season premiere)

*Thursday, May 19*

Seeso:Thingstarter (series premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Grey’s Anatomy (finale)

The CW:DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (finale)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Sonic Sea (movie)

WE tv:Braxton Family Values (season premiere)

ABC:The Catch (finale)

CBS:Mom (finale)

NBC:The Blacklist (finale)

The CW:The 100 (finale)

10 p.m.

WE tv:Match Made in Heaven (season premiere)

*Friday, May 20*

Amazon:Julian Fellowes Presents Doctor Thorne (series premiere)

Netflix:Lady Dynamite (series premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW:Masters of Illusion (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Shark Tank (finale)

The CW:The Originals (finale)

NBC:Grimm (finale)

10 p.m.

Showtime:Brad Williams: Daddy Issues (special)

Cinemax:Banshee (finale)

*Saturday, May 21*

8 p.m.

HBO:All the Way (movie)

9 p.m.

Hallmark:Date With Love (movie)

*Sunday, May 22*

8 p.m.

ABC:2016 Billboard Music Awards (special)

Fox:The Simpsons (finale)

9 p.m.

Food Network:Food Network Star (season premiere)

Fox:Family Guy (finale)

9:30 p.m.

NBC:Crowded (finale)

Fox:Bob’s Burgers (finale)

10 p.m.

AMC:Preacher (series premiere)

Nat Geo:Missing Dial (series premiere)