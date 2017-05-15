Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 15, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 15-May 21

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…



The 76thAnnual Peabody Awards Ceremony—hosted byAngie Tribeca’s Rashida Jones—will be held Saturday at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. A special of the event will air on PBS and Fusion on June 2.

The Paley Center for Media will host a screening and cast discussion of ABC’s musical adaptation ofDirty Dancingon Thursday in Los Angeles.

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 15*

Acorn TV:Decline and Fall (series premiere)

Acorn TV:The Yorkshire Vet in Spring (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:Man With a Plan (finale)

9 p.m.

National Geographic:Year Million (series premiere)

10 p.m.



HBO:Mommy Dead and Dearest (movie)

ABC:Quantico (finale)

CBS:Scorpion (finale)

*Tuesday, May 16*

Netflix:Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (special)

8 p.m.

ABC:The Middle (finale)

CBS:NCIS (finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:American Housewife (finale)

9 p.m.

A&E:Born This Way (season premiere)

ABC:Fresh Off the Boat (finale)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:Imaginary Mary (finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (finale)

CBS:NCIS: New Orleans (finale)

NBC: Chicago Fire (finale)

*Wednesday, May 17*

8 p.m.

E!:Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry (season premiere)

ABC:The Goldbergs (finale)

NBC:Blindspot (finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Speechless (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:Modern Family (finale)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:Downward Dog (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (finale)

Spike:I Am Heath Ledger (movie)

ABC:Designated Survivor (finale)

NBC:Chicago P.D. (finale)

IFC:Brockmire (finale)

*Thursday, May 18*

8 p.m.

ABC:Grey’s Anatomy (finale)

Fox:MasterChef (finale)

The CW:Supernatural (finale)

9 p.m.

Discovery:First in Human: The Trials of Building 10 (series premiere)

ABC:Scandal (finale)

*Friday, May 19*

Netflix:Blame! (movie)

Netflix:The Keepers (series premiere)

Netflix:Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Syfy:12 Monkeys (season premiere)

ABC:The Toy Box (finale)

CBS:Undercover Boss (finale)

9 p.m.

Travel Channel:Josh Gates’ Destination Truth (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Epix:Summer of 69: No Apostrophe (special)

*Saturday, May 20*

Hulu:Becoming Bond (movie)

8 p.m.

Reelz:Autopsy: The Last Hours of… (season premiere)

HBO:The Wizard of Lies (movie)

9 p.m.

Hallmark Channel:The Art of Us (movie)

CBS:Training Day (finale)

*Sunday, May 21*

8 p.m.

ABC:2017 Billboard Music Awards (special)

Fox:The Simpsons (finale)

PBS:Call the Midwife (finale)

8:30 p.m.

Fox:Making History (finale)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Twin Peaks (series premiere)

PBS:Dark Angel (movie)

HMM:A Bundle of Trouble: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (movie)

CBS:Madam Secretary (finale)

Fox:Family Guy (finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:Elementary (finale)

AMC:Into the Badlands (finale)

11:00 p.m.

Syfy:12 Monkeys (finale)