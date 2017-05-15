Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 15, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 15-May 21
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The 76thAnnual Peabody Awards Ceremony—hosted byAngie Tribeca’s Rashida Jones—will be held Saturday at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. A special of the event will air on PBS and Fusion on June 2.
The Paley Center for Media will host a screening and cast discussion of ABC’s musical adaptation ofDirty Dancingon Thursday in Los Angeles.
What to Watch…
*Monday, May 15*
Acorn TV:Decline and Fall (series premiere)
Acorn TV:The Yorkshire Vet in Spring (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
CBS:Man With a Plan (finale)
9 p.m.
National Geographic:Year Million (series premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Mommy Dead and Dearest (movie)
ABC:Quantico (finale)
CBS:Scorpion (finale)
*Tuesday, May 16*
Netflix:Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (special)
8 p.m.
ABC:The Middle (finale)
CBS:NCIS (finale)
8:30 p.m.
ABC:American Housewife (finale)
9 p.m.
A&E:Born This Way (season premiere)
ABC:Fresh Off the Boat (finale)
9:30 p.m.
ABC:Imaginary Mary (finale)
10 p.m.
ABC:Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (finale)
CBS:NCIS: New Orleans (finale)
NBC: Chicago Fire (finale)
*Wednesday, May 17*
8 p.m.
E!:Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry (season premiere)
ABC:The Goldbergs (finale)
NBC:Blindspot (finale)
8:30 p.m.
ABC:Speechless (finale)
9 p.m.
ABC:Modern Family (finale)
9:30 p.m.
ABC:Downward Dog (series premiere)
10 p.m.
CBS:Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (finale)
Spike:I Am Heath Ledger (movie)
ABC:Designated Survivor (finale)
NBC:Chicago P.D. (finale)
IFC:Brockmire (finale)
*Thursday, May 18*
8 p.m.
ABC:Grey’s Anatomy (finale)
Fox:MasterChef (finale)
The CW:Supernatural (finale)
9 p.m.
Discovery:First in Human: The Trials of Building 10 (series premiere)
ABC:Scandal (finale)
*Friday, May 19*
Netflix:Blame! (movie)
Netflix:The Keepers (series premiere)
Netflix:Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (season premiere)
8 p.m.
Syfy:12 Monkeys (season premiere)
ABC:The Toy Box (finale)
CBS:Undercover Boss (finale)
9 p.m.
Travel Channel:Josh Gates’ Destination Truth (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Epix:Summer of 69: No Apostrophe (special)
*Saturday, May 20*
Hulu:Becoming Bond (movie)
8 p.m.
Reelz:Autopsy: The Last Hours of… (season premiere)
HBO:The Wizard of Lies (movie)
9 p.m.
Hallmark Channel:The Art of Us (movie)
CBS:Training Day (finale)
*Sunday, May 21*
8 p.m.
ABC:2017 Billboard Music Awards (special)
Fox:The Simpsons (finale)
PBS:Call the Midwife (finale)
8:30 p.m.
Fox:Making History (finale)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Twin Peaks (series premiere)
PBS:Dark Angel (movie)
HMM:A Bundle of Trouble: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (movie)
CBS:Madam Secretary (finale)
Fox:Family Guy (finale)
10 p.m.
CBS:Elementary (finale)
AMC:Into the Badlands (finale)
11:00 p.m.
Syfy:12 Monkeys (finale)
