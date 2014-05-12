Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 12, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of May 12-18, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Watch

Upfront Season reaches its crescendo as the broadcast networks and a few major cablers will be taking over New York. For B&C’s complete coverage, go to broadcastingcable.com/Upfronts

Monday

After renewing U.S. broadcast rights to the Olympics through 2032, NBC will woo advertisers with its upcoming slate of programming. Kevin Reilly will show off Fox's slate -- its first since it abandoned pilot season -- which features buzzy fare with Batman-prequel Gotham and Lee Daniels' hip hop drama Empire.

Tuesday

ESPN kicks off a Disney-themed day as it touts its long-held position as the Worldwide Leader in Sports ahead of its final World Cup. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel returns once again to roast the network that gave him a new contract through 2017.

Wednesday

Turner cable siblings TNT and TBS hold their first upfront without Steve Koonin and amid a slew of other executive shifts, while CBS will tout its continued perch atop the broadcast ratings, which should get an NFL-sized increase this fall with its eight-game Thursday Night Football slate.

Thursday

After successfully spinning off Vampire Diaries with The Originals, The CW will entice advertisers with another pair of spinoffs of Arrow and Supernatural. NBCUniversal bookends the week and closes out the Upfront Season by touting its entire portfolio of cable networks.

What to Watch…

* Monday, May 12 *

8 p.m.

CW:Star-Crossed (season finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Castle (season finale)

NBC:The Blacklist (season finale)

Discovery:BikerLive (series premiere)

* Tuesday, May 13 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (season finale)

CBS:NCIS (season finale)

Fox:Glee (season finale)

CW:The Originals (season finale)

PBS:Coming Back With Wes Moore (series premiere)

AHC:War Machine (series premiere)

Oxygen:Bad Girls Club: Chicago (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:The Goldbergs (season finale)

CBS:NCIS: Los Angeles (season finale)

Fox:Riot (series premiere)

Syfy:Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:Trophy Wife (season finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:Person of Interest (season finale)

NBC:Chicago Fire (season finale)

* Wednesday, May 14 *

8 p.m.

CW:Arrow (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Suburgatory (season finale)

9 p.m.

CBS:Criminal Minds (season finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Nashville (season finale)

Discovery:Kodiak (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FXX:Legit (season finale)

* Thursday, May 15 *

8 p.m.

CBS:The Big Bang Theory (season finale)

CW:The Vampire Diaries (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:The Millers (season finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:Grey’s Anatomy (season finale)

We tv:Mary Mary (season finale)

CW:Reign (season finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:Elementary (season finale)

truTV:The Carbonaro Effect (series premiere)

* Friday, May 16 *

12 a.m.

Cartoon:Loiter Squad (season premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Shark Tank (season finale)

9 p.m.

NBC:Grimm (season finale)

Fox:Kitchen Nightmares (season finale)

CW:Hart of Dixie (season finale)

11 p.m.

E!:Hello Ross (season finale)