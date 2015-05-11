Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 11, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 11-May 17

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Upfronts

Following two weeks of NewFronts, the broadcasters have arrived. NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS, Univision and The CW will all present this week. Turner Broadcasting, NBCU Cable Entertainment and ESPN are also slated to give presentations.

NBC, Mon. at 11 a.m., Radio City Music Hall

Fox, Mon. at 4 p.m., The Beacon Theatre

ESPN, Tues. at 9:15 a.m., Minskoff Theatre

Univision, Tues. at 11 a.m., The Lyric Theatre

ABC, Tues. at 4 p.m., Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center

Turner Broadcasting, Wed. at 10 a.m., Theater at Madison Square Garden

CBS, Wed. at 4 p.m., Carnegie Hall

The CW, Thurs. at 11 a.m., New York City Center

NBCU Cable Entertainment, Thurs. at 4 p.m., Javits Center North Hall

Go To

New York’s Paley Center for Media will host a cast discussion of Shonda Rhimes’ hit Scandal Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Good Morning America co-anchor Lara Spencer will moderate.

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 11*

8 p.m.

The CW:The Originals (finale)

8:30 p.m.

Disney:Girl Meets World (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop (movie)

The CW:Jane the Virgin (finale)

A&E:Bates Motel (finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Castle (finale)

A&E:The Returned (finale)

*Tuesday, May 12*

8 p.m.

CBS:NCIS (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (finale)

CBS:NCIS: New Orleans (finale)

10 p.m.

NBC:Chicago Fire (finale)

Bravo:Newlyweds: The First Year (finale)

*Wednesday, May 13*

Hulu:Moone Boy (season premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW:Arrow (finale)

ABC:The Middle (finale)

Fox:American Idol (finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:The Goldbergs (finale)

9 p.m.

CBS:CSI: Cyber (finale)

10 p.m.

Pop:Sing It On (series premiere)

ABC:Nashville (finale)

*Thursday, May 14*

8 p.m.

ABC:Grey’s Anatomy (finale)

The CW:The Vampire Diaries (finale)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:The Odd Couple (finale)

9 p.m.

CMT:Party Down South 2 (season premiere)

Fox:Wayward Pines (series premiere)

ABC:Scandal (finale)

NBC:The Blacklist (finale)

The CW:Reign (finale)

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Melbourne (finale)

10 p.m.

CMT:Pontoon Payday (series premiere)

IFC:Maron (season premiere)

ABC:American Crime (finale)

CBS:Elementary (finale)

*Friday, May 15*

8 p.m.

ABC:Shark Tank (finale)

CBS:The Amazing Race (finale)

NBC:Grimm (finale)

9 p.m.

CBS:ACM Presents: Superstar Duets! (special)

*Saturday, May 16*

8 p.m.

HBO:Bessie (movie)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Iverson (movie)

*Sunday, May 17*

8 p.m.

ABC:Billboard Music Awards (special)

CBS:I Love Lucy Superstar Special (special)

Ovation:Isabella Rossellini’s Green Porno Live! (special)

Fox:The Simpsons (finale)

PBS:Call the Midwife (finale)

8:30 p.m.

Fox:Brooklyn Nine-Nine (finale)

9 p.m.

ID:In the Line of Fire (special)

Fox:Family Guy (finale)

9:30 p.m.

Fox:Bob’s Burgers (finale)

10 p.m.

AMC:Mad Men (series finale)

E!:The Royals (finale)