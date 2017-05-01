Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 1, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 1-May 7

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will hold a screening and conversation with the cast and crew of Netflix’sOne Day at a Timeon Thursday in Los Angeles.

What to Watch…

*Monday, May 1*

Netflix:In the Shadow of Iris (movie)

8 p.m.

Food Network:Kids BBQ Championship (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox: Lucifer (spring premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Warning: This Drug May Kill You (movie)

NBC:Taken (finale)

*Tuesday, May 2*

Netflix:Maria Bamford: Old Baby (special)

7:30 p.m.

Showtime:Jackson (movie)

8 p.m.

PBS:Victorian Slum House (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bravo:Below Deck Mediterranean (season premiere)

TLC:Little People, Big World (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Cooking Channel:Big Bad BBQ Brawl (season premiere)

National Geographic:Breakthrough (season premiere)

TBS:Drop the Mic (series premiere)

Freeform:Truth & Iliza (series premiere)

*Wednesday, May 3*

10 p.m.

Bravo:Andy Cohen’s Then & Now (series premiere)

*Thursday, May 4*

Seeso:Hidden America With Jonah Ray (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

NBC:Superstore (finale)

9 p.m.

E!: Second Wives Club (series premiere)

*Friday, May 5*

Netflix:Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (movie)

Netflix:The Last Kingdom (season premiere)

Netflix:The Mars Generation (movie)

Netflix:Sense8 (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Al Madrigal: Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy (special)

10 p.m.

CBS:Blue Bloods (finale)

*Saturday, May 6*

Hulu:Batman & Bill (movie)

8 p.m.

DIY:Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger (series premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Chris Gethard: Career Suicide (special)

*Sunday, May 7*

8 p.m.

MTV:2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards (special)

Freeform:Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (special)

9 p.m.

ABC:The Last 100 Days of Diana (special)