Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 1, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from May 1-May 7
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will hold a screening and conversation with the cast and crew of Netflix’sOne Day at a Timeon Thursday in Los Angeles.
What to Watch…
*Monday, May 1*
Netflix:In the Shadow of Iris (movie)
8 p.m.
Food Network:Kids BBQ Championship (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox: Lucifer (spring premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Warning: This Drug May Kill You (movie)
NBC:Taken (finale)
*Tuesday, May 2*
Netflix:Maria Bamford: Old Baby (special)
7:30 p.m.
Showtime:Jackson (movie)
8 p.m.
PBS:Victorian Slum House (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Bravo:Below Deck Mediterranean (season premiere)
TLC:Little People, Big World (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Cooking Channel:Big Bad BBQ Brawl (season premiere)
National Geographic:Breakthrough (season premiere)
TBS:Drop the Mic (series premiere)
Freeform:Truth & Iliza (series premiere)
*Wednesday, May 3*
10 p.m.
Bravo:Andy Cohen’s Then & Now (series premiere)
*Thursday, May 4*
Seeso:Hidden America With Jonah Ray (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
NBC:Superstore (finale)
9 p.m.
E!: Second Wives Club (series premiere)
*Friday, May 5*
Netflix:Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (movie)
Netflix:The Last Kingdom (season premiere)
Netflix:The Mars Generation (movie)
Netflix:Sense8 (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Al Madrigal: Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy (special)
10 p.m.
CBS:Blue Bloods (finale)
*Saturday, May 6*
Hulu:Batman & Bill (movie)
8 p.m.
DIY:Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger (series premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Chris Gethard: Career Suicide (special)
*Sunday, May 7*
8 p.m.
MTV:2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards (special)
Freeform:Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (special)
9 p.m.
ABC:The Last 100 Days of Diana (special)
