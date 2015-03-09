Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 9, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March. 9-15, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Payleyfest LA

Payleyfest Los Angeles continues into this week with panels on fan favorites. There will be discussions with the casts and crews of series including Outlander, Modern Family and Jane the Virgin with American Horror Story: Freak Show closing out the event. Glee will also get a farewell.

When: Tuesday- Sunday

Where: Dolby Theatre, Hollywood

UCLA Festival of Preservation

The first full week of UCLA’s Festival of Preservation kicks off. The university’s Film & Television Archive is celebrating its 50th anniversary by showing off its restoration projects including Hearst’s newsreels and classic movies like My Best Girl.

When: Monday- Sunday

Where: UCLA’s Billy Wilder Theater, Los Angeles

Upfronts

GSN will have the first upfront presentation this week, after recently picking up syndicated game show Monopoly Millionaires Club. A few days later Pivot will host its own presentation.

GSN, Tuesday, Sony Lounge & Screening Room, New York

Pivot, Thursday, Lambs Club, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 9 *

8 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelor(season finale)

9 p.m.

A&E: Bates Motel (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: The Returned (series premiere)

Food:Food Fortunes (series premiere)

Travel: Hotel Amazon (series premiere)

* Tuesday, March 10 *

12 a.m.

PSN: Powers (series premiere)

8 p.m.

BBCA:Wild Alaska(premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Newlyweds: The First Year (season premiere)

Spike: Framework (season finale)

* Wednesday, March 11 *

9 p.m.

CW: The 100 (season finale)

10 p.m.

Ovation:American Canvas (series premiere)

A&E: Donnie Loves Jenny (season finale)

* Thursday, March 12 *

8 p.m.

NBC:Dateline: The Real Blacklist(premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Wizard Wars (season finale)

* Friday, March 13 *

9 p.m.

TBS: King of the Nerds (season finale)

WE tv: Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (season finale)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Bering Sea Gold (season premiere)

Cinemax: Banshee (season finale)

* Saturday, March 14 *

8 p.m.

TV One:Hear No Evil (premiere)

* Sunday, March 15 *

8 p.m.

HBO: The Jinx (finale)

9 p.m.

E!: Keeping Up with the Kardashians (season premiere)

Travel:Breaking Borders(series premiere)

10 p.m.

E!:The Royals(series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Showtime: Episodes(season finale)