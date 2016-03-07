Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 7, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 7-March 13

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Multichannel News’ 18th annual Wonder Women luncheon, which honors women executives leading the cable and communications business, will be held March 10 at The Hilton New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, March 7*

9 p.m.

A&E:Bates Motel (season premiere)

Logo:RuPaul’s Drag Race (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:Damien (series premiere)

Discovery:Misfit Garage (season premiere)

*Tuesday, March 8*

8 p.m.

PBS:Finding Your Roots (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (midseason premiere)

10 p.m.

USA:Chrisley Knows Best (season premiere)

LMN:Intervention:Codependent (series premiere)

ABC:Of Kings & Prophets (series premiere)

*Wednesday, March 9*

9 p.m.

CBS:The Victoria’s Secret Swim Special (special)

A&E:Wahlburgers (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy:The Internet Ruined My Life (series premiere)

WGN America:Underground (series premiere)

ABC:American Crime (finale)

*Thursday, March 10*

7 p.m.

Ovation:In Search of Frida Kahlo (movie)

9 p.m.

A&E:60 Days In (series premiere)

Reelz:El Chapo & Sean Penn: Bungle in the Jungle (special)

*Friday, March 11*

Netflix:The Characters (series premiere)

Netflix:Flaked (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Disney:Girl Meets World (finale)

9 p.m.

WE tv:David Tutera’s CELEBrations (season premiere)

*Saturday, March 12*

9 p.m.

HBO:Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill (special)

11 p.m.

Fox:Party Over Here (series premiere)

*Sunday, March 13*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:And Then There Were None (series premiere)

NBC:Little Big Shots (series premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:The Carmichael Show (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Spike TV:Life or Debt (series premiere)

Discovery:Naked and Afraid (season premiere)

CBS:CSI: Cyber (finale)