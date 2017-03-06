Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 6, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 6-12.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, March 6*

Acorn TV:Midsomer Murders (season premiere)

8 p.m.

VH1:Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (season premiere)

HBO:The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble (movie)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo:Origins: The Journey of Humankind (series premiere)

*Tuesday, March 7*

Netflix:Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (special)

10 p.m.

FX:The Americans (season premiere)

CNBC:The Partner (series premiere)

ABC:People Icons (series premiere)

*Wednesday, March 8*

8 p.m.

Food Network:Chopped Junior: Make Me a Judge (series premiere)

CBS:Survivor (season premiere)

Smithsonian:Victorian Rebel: Marianne North (special)

10 p.m.

CBS:Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (season premiere)

ABC:Designated Survivor (midseason premiere)

WGN:Underground (season premiere)

History:Six (finale)

VH1:America’s Next Top Model (finale)

11 p.m.

BBC America:Ripper Street (season premiere)

*Thursday, March 9*

9 p.m.

Fox:Kicking & Screaming (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:The Catch (season premiere)

*Friday, March 10*

Netflix:Buddy Thunderstruck (series premiere)

Netflix:Burning Sands (movie)

Amazon:Hand of God (season premiere)

Netflix:Love (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Disney:Tangled Before Ever After (movie)

The CW:The Vampire Diaries (finale)

*Saturday, March 11*

9 p.m.

Disney XD:Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Jerrod Carmichael: 8 (special)

11 p.m.

Adult Swim:Samurai Jack (season premiere)

*Sunday, March 12*

8 p.m.

Food Network:Guy’s Grocery Games: Supermarket Masters (season premiere)

BBC America:Top Gear (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Food Network:Spring Baking Championship (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:American Crime (season premiere)