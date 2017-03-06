Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 6, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 6-12.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, March 6*
Acorn TV:Midsomer Murders (season premiere)
8 p.m.
VH1:Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (season premiere)
HBO:The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble (movie)
9 p.m.
Nat Geo:Origins: The Journey of Humankind (series premiere)
*Tuesday, March 7*
Netflix:Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (special)
10 p.m.
FX:The Americans (season premiere)
CNBC:The Partner (series premiere)
ABC:People Icons (series premiere)
*Wednesday, March 8*
8 p.m.
Food Network:Chopped Junior: Make Me a Judge (series premiere)
CBS:Survivor (season premiere)
Smithsonian:Victorian Rebel: Marianne North (special)
10 p.m.
CBS:Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (season premiere)
ABC:Designated Survivor (midseason premiere)
WGN:Underground (season premiere)
History:Six (finale)
VH1:America’s Next Top Model (finale)
11 p.m.
BBC America:Ripper Street (season premiere)
*Thursday, March 9*
9 p.m.
Fox:Kicking & Screaming (series premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC:The Catch (season premiere)
*Friday, March 10*
Netflix:Buddy Thunderstruck (series premiere)
Netflix:Burning Sands (movie)
Amazon:Hand of God (season premiere)
Netflix:Love (season premiere)
8 p.m.
Disney:Tangled Before Ever After (movie)
The CW:The Vampire Diaries (finale)
*Saturday, March 11*
9 p.m.
Disney XD:Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (season premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Jerrod Carmichael: 8 (special)
11 p.m.
Adult Swim:Samurai Jack (season premiere)
*Sunday, March 12*
8 p.m.
Food Network:Guy’s Grocery Games: Supermarket Masters (season premiere)
BBC America:Top Gear (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Food Network:Spring Baking Championship (season premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC:American Crime (season premiere)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.