Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 4-March 10

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of March 4-March 10.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

CMT Upfront

Country singer Sheryl Crow will perform for advertisers at CMT’s upfront.

When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.

Where: TimesCenter, New York

Fox Sports Media Group Upfront



Fox Sports Media Group will finally spill the beans on what has been called the “world’s worst-kept secret” in announcing Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 during its upfront

When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Where: Marriott Marquis, New York

SXSW 2013

In between the headlining bands performing at the 2013 South by Southwest conference and festival, Chuck Lorre, the prolific comedy creator of The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men fame, will sit down with author Neil Gaiman to discuss the creative process on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The fishermen of Discovery’s Deadliest Catchwill demonstrate how they reeled in fans via social media in the “Twitter for Tough Guys” panel, held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday as well. Warner Bros. will also feature an interactive, immersive space for Lorre’s Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, as well as the powered-down world of NBC’s Revolution. BBC America will make its first appearance at SXSW with its “Roadhouse Events.” National Geographic will host “The ’80s: The Decade That Made Us,” culminating in an’80s party on Sunday, March 10. Bravo’s Watch What Happens Livewill also travel to Texas to host a week full of live shows from the event.

Deutsche Bank’s dbAccess Media, Internet & Telecom Conference



The conference headlined by C-suite speakers including Viacom’s Philippe Dauman, Discovery’s David Zaslav, Liberty Media’s Greg Maffei and CBS’ Les Moonves, among others.

When: Monday-Wednesday

Where: The Breakers Hotel, Palm Beach, Fla.

Startup World: Los Angeles



According to the event website, “Startup World is an initiative to promote startups, entrepreneurship and technology through a global competition to find the world’s most innovative startups.” This is the second stop in this 36-city tour, which will feature regional pitching competitions where ten entrepreneurs pitch to a panel of expert judges in each city. The judge panel for Los Angeles includes KC Estenson, senior VP and general manager of digital at CNN.

When: Wednesday, 6-10 p.m.

Where: ROC Santa Monica, Santa Monica, Calif.

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 4 *

10 p.m.

Bravo: LA Shrinks (series premiere)

* Tuesday, March 5 *

9 p.m.

CNBC: Treasure Detectives (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CNBC: The Car Chasers (series premiere)

Spike: The Joe Schmo Show (season finale)

USA: White Collar (season finale)

* Wednesday, March 6 *

9 p.m.

Bravo: The Rachel Zoe Project (season premiere)

Syfy: Haunted Collector (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Feed the Beast (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: It’s a Brad, Brad World (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Bravo: Dukes of Melrose (series premiere)

* Thursday, March 7 *

8 p.m.

Univision: Por Ella Soy Eva (series finale)

9 p.m.

Animal Planet: Battleground: Rhino Wars (miniseries premiere)

10 p.m.

TBS: King of the Nerds (season finale)

* Friday, March 8 *

8 p.m.

NBC: Fashion Star (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS: Golden Boy (time period series premiere)

TLC: Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Travel Channel: The Dead Files (season premiere)

* Sunday, March 10 *

9 p.m.

Lifetime: Army Wives (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Magic Outlaws (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: The Client List (season premiere)

Oxygen: Snapped: Killer Couples (series premiere)