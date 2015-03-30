Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 30, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 30- April 5, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Upfronts

NBCU nets Bravo, Esquire and Oxygen team up for a group press presentation. The following day is Discovery Communications' presentation. Up later in the week is CMT, which joined Viacom's newly restructured Kids and Family Group last month.

Bravo, Esquire, Oxygen, Mon., 12 p.m., Andaz Hotel, New York

Discovery Communications, Tues., 8:30 a.m., 10 on the Park, New York

CMT, Thurs., 12 p.m., The Times Center, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 30 *

9 p.m.

Nat Geo: The Big Picture with Kal Penn (series premiere)

PBS: Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies (premiere)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:The Roast of Justin Bieber (special)

* Tuesday, March 31 *

8 p.m.

GSN: Monopoly Millionaires’ Club (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS: The Dovekeepers (premiere)

Oxygen: Street Art Throwdown (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

Fox: Weird Loners (series premiere)

10 p.m.

MTV: Finding Carter (season premiere)

TV Land:Younger (series premiere)

TLC: 7 Little Johnstons (series premiere)

History: Gangland Undercover (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

TBS: Cougar Town (series finale)

* Wednesday, April 1 *

8 p.m.

GSN: Idiotest (season premiere)

Cooking:Rev Run’s Sunday Suppers (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Esquire:Best Bars in America (season premiere)

Travel: Man Finds Food (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Esquire: Brew Dogs (season premiere)

Bravo: Best New Restaurant (season finale)

* Thursday, April 2 *

10 p.m.

Syfy: Olympus (series premiere)

Spike:Lip Sync Battle (series premiere)

SundanceTV: The Red Road (season premiere)

A&E: 8 Minutes (series premiere)

Destination America: Timber Kings (season premiere)

NBC: The Slap (finale)

FX: Archer (season finale)

* Friday, April 3 *

9 p.m.

VH1: Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of (premiere)

TBS: Meet the Smiths (series premiere)

Travel: Mysteries at the Museum (season premiere)

Animal Planet: The Pool Master (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: Preachers’ Daughters (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

E!: The Grace Helbig Show (series premiere)

12:01 a.m.

Netflix: Derek (special)

* Saturday, April 4 *

8 p.m.

Animal Planet: My Cat From Hell (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Starz: Outlander (premiere)

HMM: A Bone to Pick: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (premiere)

* Sunday, April 5 *

8 p.m.

HBO:Sinatra: All or Nothing at All (special)

Lifetime: If There Be Thorns (premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:A.D. (series premiere)

Animal Planet:River Monsters (season premiere)

Showtime: Shameless (season finale)

10 p.m.

AMC: Mad Men (premiere)

NBC:American Odyssey (premiere)

PBS:Wolf Hall (premiere)

Lifetime: The Lizzie Borden Chronicles (season premiere)

WGN America: Salem (season premiere)

Nat Geo: The Raft (series premiere)

Animal Planet:100 Miles from Nowhere (season premiere)

Destination America: Ghost Asylum (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Adult Swim: China, IL (season premiere)