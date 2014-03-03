Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 3, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of March 3 to 9, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Technology Leadership Summit

B&C and TV Technology present the Technology Leadership Summit, where industry heavyweights will converge to discuss the latest in the business. Nexstar's Thomas O'Brien, The Orlando Magic's Charles Freeman and Cox Media Group's Sterling Davis are all on tap to keynote the two-day event.

When: Tuesday and Wednesday

Where: Sheraton Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port Hotel, Dania, Florida

Click here for more information.

The Weather Channel’s 2014 AllFront

Following a stormy few months, the network will hold its annual AllFront. The Weather Channel, which recently went dark on DirecTV after a carriage dispute, will reveal its 2014-15 programming slate during its presentation and breakfast.

When: Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Where: TimesCenter in New York City

South by Southwest 2014

Showtime will take over SXSW this year, offering a first-look screening of Penny Dreadful, the upcoming psychological thriller that features appearances by some of literature’s most terrifying characters. The premium cabler is also sponsoring the SXSW Go app.

SXSW, March 6 to 16, Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas

Penny Dreadfulfirst look, Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. in the Austin Convention Center’s Vimeo Theater

Click here for more information.

NBCU’s Power of the Purse

Actress Jessica Alba will keynote NBCU's Power of the Purse Breakfast. Alba along with a panel of industry heavyweights will look at “The Making of a Movement” and how a brand halo effects consumption.

When: Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Where: The Morgan Library & Museum, New York City

BAFTA Los Angeles’ 2014 Games Program

The Los Angeles BAFTA branch will host an event to honor those nominated for BAFTA’s Game Awards, which will take place in London on March 12. The Last of Us, Grand Theft Auto V and Tearaway are among the games up for accolades this year.

When: Tuesday

Where: Los Angeles

David Petraeus, Marc Lipschultz and Alex Navab: Genius of America at 92Y

General David Petraeus will join KKR’s Marc Lipschultz and Alex Navab to discuss Petraeus’ belief that America could be on the verge of progress and thus poised to lead the world out of the economic downturn.

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Where: 92Y,Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City

Click here for more information.

Chelsea Handler In Conversation With Ronan Farrow at 92Y

Comedienne Chelsea Handler will join journalist Ronan Farrow to talk about her new book Uganda Be Kidding Me. The Chelsea Lately host will schill and sign copies of the book afterward.

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Where: 92Y,Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 3 *

7 a.m.

Ovation:Sex and Sensibility: The Allure of Art Nouveau (series premiere)

8 p.m.

NatGeo Wild:Going Wild (series premiere)

American Heroes Channel:Air Aces: Full Throttle (series premiere)

Fox:Almost Human (season finale)

9 p.m.

A&E:Bates Motel (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:Those Who Kill (series premiere)

Bravo:Southern Charm (series premiere)

Food Network:Beat Bobby Flay (series premiere)

American Heroes Channel:Against The Odds (series premiere)

* Tuesday, March 4 *

10 p.m.

BET:The Game (season premiere)

American Heroes Channel:CIA Declassified (series premiere)

11 p.m.

BET:Let’s Stay Together (season premiere)

* Wednesday, March 5 *

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Preachers’ Daughters (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Flipping Out (season premiere)

Food Network:Restaurant: Impossible (season premiere)

Lifetime:Bring It! (series premiere)

Oxygen:The Face (season premiere)

Science:Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman (season premiere)

* Thursday, March 6 *

9 p.m.

FX:Saint George (series premiere)

USA Network:Suits (season premiere)

10 p.m.

USA Network:Sirens (series premiere)

Animal Planet:Ice Cold Gold (season premiere)

CNN:Chicagoland (series premiere)

Comedy Central:Review (series premiere)

Lifetime:Celebrity Home Raiders (series premiere)

* Friday, March 7 *

9 p.m.

Discovery Fit & Health:Sydney ER (season premiere)

NatGeo Wild:Cesar 911 (series premiere)

We TV:Marriage Boot Camp: Bridezillas (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery Fit & Health:Vegas ER (season premiere)

American Heroes Channel:Ultimate Warfare: Locked and Reloaded (premiere)

* Saturday, March 8 *

8 p.m.

NBC:Dateline Saturday Night Mysteries (season premiere)

* Sunday, March 9 *

8 p.m.

Telemundo:Top Chef Estrellas (season finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:Resurrection (series premiere)

Fox/FX/NatGeo/NatGeo Wild:Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (series premiere)

TLC:Long Island Medium (season premiere)

HBO:True Detective (season finale)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Online Dating Rituals of the American Male (series premiere)

History:No Man’s Land (series premiere)

American Heroes Channel:Codes and Conspiracies (premiere)

OWN:Lindsay (series premiere)

Spike:Catch a Contractor (series premiere)

TLC:My Five Wives (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Looking (season finale)