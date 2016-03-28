Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 28, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 28-April 3

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day and Kaitlin Olson join The Paley Center for Media for a screening and conversation on Friday in Los Angeles.

Scripps Networks continues its spate of upfront presentations on Tuesday in New York, followed by FX Networks on Wednesday and a Discovery Communications press breakfast on Thursday.

What to Watch…

*Monday, March 28*

Netflix:Trailer Park Boys (season premiere)

8 p.m.

HGTV:Listed Sisters (series premiere)

Freeform:The Fosters (finale)

9 p.m.

LMN:The Haunting Of… (season premiere)

HBO:Only the Dead See the End of War (movie)

Freeform:Recovery Road (finale)

10 p.m.

LMN:My Haunted House (season premiere)

*Tuesday, March 29*

9 p.m.

Discovery:Deadliest Catch (season premiere)

Oxygen:Like a Boss (series premiere)

10 p.m.

truTV:Hack My Life (season premiere)

CBS:The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special (special)

*Wednesday, March 30*

Hulu:The Path (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Bering Sea Gold (season premiere)

Fox:Empire (midseason premiere)

10 p.m.

Fusion:The Chris Gethard Show (season premiere)

TV Land:Lopez (series premiere)

Oxygen:Quit Your Day Job (series premiere)

Discovery:Trailblazers (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TV Land:The Soul Man (season premiere)

*Thursday, March 31*

7 p.m.

Ovation:The Brilliant Brontë Sisters (movie)

8 p.m.

NBC:You, Me and the Apocalypse (finale)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:Life in Pieces (finale)

9 p.m.

Animal Planet:Finding Bigfoot

10 p.m.

FX:Archer (season premiere)

CBS:Rush Hour (series premiere)

NBC:Shades of Blue (finale)

*Friday, April 1*

Netflix:The Ranch (series premiere)

7 p.m.

Pivot:Angry Planet (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Syfy:Dead 7 (movie)

9 p.m.

OWN:For Better or Worse (season premiere)

WE tv:Kendra on Top (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

TLC:What If We Get Married? (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Cinemax:Banshee (season premiere)

WE tv:Driven to Love (series premiere)

USA:Motive (season premiere)

Syfy:Wynonna Earp (series premiere)

11 p.m.

VH1:Uncommon Sense With Charlamagne (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

MTV2:Binge Thinking (series premiere)

*Saturday, April 2*

8 p.m.

Animal Planet:My Cat From Hell (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FYI:He Shed She Shed (series premiere)

*Sunday, April 3*

8 p.m.

CBS:51st Academy of Country Music Awards (special)

PBS:Call the Midwife (season premiere)

TNT:iHeartRadio Music Awards (special)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo:The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (series premiere)

AMC:The Walking Dead (finale)