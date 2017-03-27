Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 27, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 27-April 2

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, March 27*

Acorn TV:Asylum (series premiere)

Acorn TV:Jack Taylor (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:Pocahontas: Beyond the Myth (special)

10 p.m.

HBO:Rock and a Hard Place (movie)

10:30 p.m.

Viceland:Twiz & Tuck (series premiere)

*Tuesday, March 28*

Netflix:Jo Koy: Live From Seattle (special)

8 p.m.

PBS:Dead Reckoning: War, Crime, and Justice From WW2 to the War on Terror (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bounce TV:Mann & Wife (season premiere)

Fox:Bones (finale)

10 p.m.

BET:Rebel (series premiere)

Food Network:Chopped: Star Power (season premiere)

ABC:People Icons (finale)

*Wednesday, March 29*

Hulu:Harlots (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Imaginary Mary (series premiere)

9 p.m.

A&E:Duck Dynasty (finale)

10 p.m.

TV Land:Nobodies (series premiere)

*Thursday, March 30*

9 p.m.

Science Channel:Impossible Engineering (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:The Amazing Race (season premiere)

*Friday, March 31*

Netflix:13 Reasons Why (series premiere)

Netflix:Bordertown (series premiere)

Netflix:The Discovery (movie)

Netflix:Five Came Back (series premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Last Man Standing (finale)

NBC:Grimm (finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Dr. Ken (finale)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Disgraced (movie)

PBS:Dudamel Conducts Tangos Under the Stars With the LA Phil (special)

Discovery:Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CMT:CMT Hometown Heroes (special)

WE tv:Dr. Miami (series premiere)

*Saturday, April 1*

Hallmark Channel:Love at First Bark (movie)

*Sunday, April 2*

8 p.m.

CBS:52nd Academy of Country Music Awards (special)

PBS:Call the Midwife (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HMM:Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery (movie)

PBS:Home Fires (season premiere)

Reelz:The Kennedys – After Camelot (series premiere)

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Potomac (season premiere)

AMC:The Walking Dead (finale)

11:30 p.m.

Adult Swim:Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell (season premiere)