Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 27, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 27-April 2
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, March 27*
Acorn TV:Asylum (series premiere)
Acorn TV:Jack Taylor (season premiere)
8 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:Pocahontas: Beyond the Myth (special)
10 p.m.
HBO:Rock and a Hard Place (movie)
10:30 p.m.
Viceland:Twiz & Tuck (series premiere)
*Tuesday, March 28*
Netflix:Jo Koy: Live From Seattle (special)
8 p.m.
PBS:Dead Reckoning: War, Crime, and Justice From WW2 to the War on Terror (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Bounce TV:Mann & Wife (season premiere)
Fox:Bones (finale)
10 p.m.
BET:Rebel (series premiere)
Food Network:Chopped: Star Power (season premiere)
ABC:People Icons (finale)
*Wednesday, March 29*
Hulu:Harlots (series premiere)
8:30 p.m.
ABC:Imaginary Mary (series premiere)
9 p.m.
A&E:Duck Dynasty (finale)
10 p.m.
TV Land:Nobodies (series premiere)
*Thursday, March 30*
9 p.m.
Science Channel:Impossible Engineering (season premiere)
10 p.m.
CBS:The Amazing Race (season premiere)
*Friday, March 31*
Netflix:13 Reasons Why (series premiere)
Netflix:Bordertown (series premiere)
Netflix:The Discovery (movie)
Netflix:Five Came Back (series premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC:Last Man Standing (finale)
NBC:Grimm (finale)
8:30 p.m.
ABC:Dr. Ken (finale)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Disgraced (movie)
PBS:Dudamel Conducts Tangos Under the Stars With the LA Phil (special)
Discovery:Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (series premiere)
10 p.m.
CMT:CMT Hometown Heroes (special)
WE tv:Dr. Miami (series premiere)
*Saturday, April 1*
Hallmark Channel:Love at First Bark (movie)
*Sunday, April 2*
8 p.m.
CBS:52nd Academy of Country Music Awards (special)
PBS:Call the Midwife (season premiere)
9 p.m.
HMM:Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery (movie)
PBS:Home Fires (season premiere)
Reelz:The Kennedys – After Camelot (series premiere)
Bravo:The Real Housewives of Potomac (season premiere)
AMC:The Walking Dead (finale)
11:30 p.m.
Adult Swim:Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell (season premiere)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.