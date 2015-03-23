Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 23, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March. 23-29, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Mad Men Dining Week

New York puts a retro spin on Restaurant Week, adding Mad Men Dining Week to the calendar. Thirty restaurants around the city, including ’21’ Club and Le Cirque, are offering Mad Men-themed prix-fixe lunch menus. Diners can order either two cocktails —think the Tom Collins Don showed Sally how to prepare— or an entree paired with an appetizer or dessert.

When: Monday- Sunday

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 23 *

3:01 a.m.

Yahoo Screen:Sin City Saints (series premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC Family: The Fosters (season finale)

9 p.m.

HBO: It’s Me, Hilary: The Man Who Drew Eloise (premiere)

Discovery: Fast N’ Loud (season premiere)

ABC Family: Chasing Life (season finale)

10 p.m.

MTV:Teen Mom OG(season premiere)

12:35 a.m.

CBS: The Late Late Show With James Corden (series premiere)

* Tuesday, March 24 *

8 p.m.

ABC Family: Pretty Little Liars (season finale)

9 p.m.

Bravo: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season finale)

Esquire: Friday Night Tykes (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

Fox: The Mindy Project (season finale)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Haunting: Australia (series premiere)

A&E:Surviving Marriage (series premiere)

AXS: The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands (season premiere)

MTV: The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 (season finale)

truTV: Hack My Life (season finale)

* Wednesday, March 25 *

8 p.m.

ABC Family: Young & Hungry (season premiere)

DirecTV:Full Circle (season premiere)

VH1: Hot GRITS (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC Family:Freak Out (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Nashville: On the Record 2 (special)

Lifetime: Little Women: NY (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Big Time in Hollywood, FL (series premiere)

* Thursday, March 26 *

8 p.m.

GSN:It Takes a Church(season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

truTV: Breaking Greenville (season finale)

* Friday, March 27 *

8 p.m.

Food: Disney Dream Cruise with Food Network (special)

CW: Hart of Dixie (season finale)

9 p.m.

Showtime: Dreamcatcher (premiere)

Smithsonian: Siege of Masada (special)

* Saturday, March 28 *

8 p.m.

Nickelodeon: 28th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards (special)

Epix: Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour (special)

9 p.m.

CNBC: The Suze Orman Show (series finale)

Starz: Black Sails (season finale)

* Sunday, March 29 *

8 p.m.

HBO: Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (premiere)

NBC:iHeartRadio Music Award (special)

PBS: Call the Midwife (season premiere)

Nat Geo: Killing Jesus (premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS: Mr. Selfridge (season premiere)

Bravo: Blood, Sweat & Heels (season premiere)

AMC: The Walking Dead (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

AMC: Talking Dead (season finale)