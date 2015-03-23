Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 23, 2015
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March. 23-29, 2015.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
Mad Men Dining Week
New York puts a retro spin on Restaurant Week, adding Mad Men Dining Week to the calendar. Thirty restaurants around the city, including ’21’ Club and Le Cirque, are offering Mad Men-themed prix-fixe lunch menus. Diners can order either two cocktails —think the Tom Collins Don showed Sally how to prepare— or an entree paired with an appetizer or dessert.
When: Monday- Sunday
What to Watch…
* Monday, March 23 *
3:01 a.m.
Yahoo Screen:Sin City Saints (series premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC Family: The Fosters (season finale)
9 p.m.
HBO: It’s Me, Hilary: The Man Who Drew Eloise (premiere)
Discovery: Fast N’ Loud (season premiere)
ABC Family: Chasing Life (season finale)
10 p.m.
MTV:Teen Mom OG(season premiere)
12:35 a.m.
CBS: The Late Late Show With James Corden (series premiere)
* Tuesday, March 24 *
8 p.m.
ABC Family: Pretty Little Liars (season finale)
9 p.m.
Bravo: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season finale)
Esquire: Friday Night Tykes (season finale)
9:30 p.m.
Fox: The Mindy Project (season finale)
10 p.m.
Syfy: Haunting: Australia (series premiere)
A&E:Surviving Marriage (series premiere)
AXS: The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands (season premiere)
MTV: The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 (season finale)
truTV: Hack My Life (season finale)
* Wednesday, March 25 *
8 p.m.
ABC Family: Young & Hungry (season premiere)
DirecTV:Full Circle (season premiere)
VH1: Hot GRITS (series premiere)
8:30 p.m.
ABC Family:Freak Out (series premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC: Nashville: On the Record 2 (special)
Lifetime: Little Women: NY (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central: Big Time in Hollywood, FL (series premiere)
* Thursday, March 26 *
8 p.m.
GSN:It Takes a Church(season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
truTV: Breaking Greenville (season finale)
* Friday, March 27 *
8 p.m.
Food: Disney Dream Cruise with Food Network (special)
CW: Hart of Dixie (season finale)
9 p.m.
Showtime: Dreamcatcher (premiere)
Smithsonian: Siege of Masada (special)
* Saturday, March 28 *
8 p.m.
Nickelodeon: 28th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards (special)
Epix: Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour (special)
9 p.m.
CNBC: The Suze Orman Show (series finale)
Starz: Black Sails (season finale)
* Sunday, March 29 *
8 p.m.
HBO: Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (premiere)
NBC:iHeartRadio Music Award (special)
PBS: Call the Midwife (season premiere)
Nat Geo: Killing Jesus (premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS: Mr. Selfridge (season premiere)
Bravo: Blood, Sweat & Heels (season premiere)
AMC: The Walking Dead (season finale)
10:30 p.m.
AMC: Talking Dead (season finale)
