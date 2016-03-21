Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 21, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 21-March 27

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

CBS Television Studios will hold a For Your Emmy Consideration event for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on Thursday at El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, with cast and crew joined by moderator Patton Oswalt.

The T. Howard Foundation will host its 23rd Diversity Awards Dinner on Wednesday in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, March 21*

8 p.m.

ABC:Dancing With the Stars (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:Everything Is Copy (movie)

10 p.m.

MTV:Teen Mom 2 (season premiere)

Syfy:Lost Girl (finale)

*Tuesday, March 22*

10 p.m.

CNBC:Billion Dollar Buyer (series premiere)

Esquire:Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country (series premiere)

Freeform:Stitchers (spring premiere)

11 p.m.

HGTV:Good Bones (series premiere)

*Wednesday, March 23*

8 p.m.

NBC:Heartbeat (series premiere)

9 p.m.

DirecTV:Rogue (season premiere)

10 p.m.

truTV:The Carbonaro Effect (season premiere)

Lifetime:Little Women: Terra’s Little Family (season premiere)

TV Land:Younger (finale)

*Thursday, March 24*

Seeso:Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material (special)

7 p.m.

Ovation:Russell Brand: End the Drugs War (movie)

10 p.m.

ABC:The Catch (series premiere)

WE tv:Sisters in Law (series premiere)

*Friday, March 25*

9 p.m.

Showtime:Spring Broke (movie)

Fox:Second Chance (finale)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Atlanta Plastic (season premiere)

*Saturday, March 26*

9 p.m.

FYI:Tiny House Nation (season premiere)

*Sunday, March 27*

9 p.m.

PBS:Grantchester (season premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:Mr. Selfridge (season premiere)

Bravo:Thicker Than Water (season premiere)