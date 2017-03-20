Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 20, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 20-26
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, March 20*
8 p.m.
ABC:Dancing With the Stars (season premiere)
9 p.m.
DIY:Big Beach Builds (series premiere)
Freeform:The Twins: Happily Ever After? (season premiere)
10 p.m.
TV One:For My Woman (series premiere)
Bravo:Sweet Home Oklahoma (series premiere)
*Tuesday, March 21*
Netflix:Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin (special)
Netflix:Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas (special)
9 p.m.
OWN:If Loving You Is Wrong (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Nat Geo:Parched (series premiere)
truTV:Upscale With Prentice Penny (series premiere)
Syfy:Cosplay Melee (series premiere)
*Wednesday, March 22*
8 p.m.
Fox:Shots Fired (series premiere)
9 p.m.
MTV:Are You the One: Second Chances
Fox:Empire (spring premiere)
Discovery:The Last Alaskans (season premiere)
Audience Network:Rogue (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Comedy Central:The Comedy Jam (series premiere)
*Thursday, March 23*
Netflix:Ingobernable (series premiere)
*Friday, March 24*
Amazon:An American Girl Story—Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance (special)
Netflix:Grace and Frankie (season premiere)
Netflix:The Most Hated Woman in America (movie)
7:30 p.m.
Disney Channel:Tangled: The Series (series premiere)
8 p.m.
VH1:RuPaul’s Drag Race (season premiere)
*Sunday, March 26*
9 p.m.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:Murder She Baked: Just Desserts (movie)
PBS:To Walk Invisible The Bronte Sisters (series premiere)
