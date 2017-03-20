Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 20, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 20-26

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, March 20*

8 p.m.

ABC:Dancing With the Stars (season premiere)

9 p.m.

DIY:Big Beach Builds (series premiere)

Freeform:The Twins: Happily Ever After? (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TV One:For My Woman (series premiere)

Bravo:Sweet Home Oklahoma (series premiere)

*Tuesday, March 21*

Netflix:Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin (special)

Netflix:Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas (special)

9 p.m.

OWN:If Loving You Is Wrong (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Nat Geo:Parched (series premiere)

truTV:Upscale With Prentice Penny (series premiere)

Syfy:Cosplay Melee (series premiere)

*Wednesday, March 22*

8 p.m.

Fox:Shots Fired (series premiere)

9 p.m.

MTV:Are You the One: Second Chances

Fox:Empire (spring premiere)

Discovery:The Last Alaskans (season premiere)

Audience Network:Rogue (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:The Comedy Jam (series premiere)

*Thursday, March 23*

Netflix:Ingobernable (series premiere)

*Friday, March 24*

Amazon:An American Girl Story—Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance (special)

Netflix:Grace and Frankie (season premiere)

Netflix:The Most Hated Woman in America (movie)

7:30 p.m.

Disney Channel:Tangled: The Series (series premiere)

8 p.m.

VH1:RuPaul’s Drag Race (season premiere)

*Sunday, March 26*

9 p.m.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:Murder She Baked: Just Desserts (movie)

PBS:To Walk Invisible The Bronte Sisters (series premiere)