Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 2, 2015
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March. 2- 8, 2015.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Technology Leadership Summit
Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News will present the Technology Leadership Summit in Orlando. The two-day event will feature discussions on multiplatform content management, cloud-based systems and the future of broadcast TV. Keynote guests include David Vigilante, senior VP, legal, CNN; Vince Roberts EVP, global operations, ABC Television Group; and Kevin Gage executive VP, strategic development and CTO, ONE Media LLC.
When: Tuesday- Thursday
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando Airport, Orlando
Upfronts
Upfront presentations continue into March with Spike’s up this week. The net has a new series Premier Boxing Champions debuting this month and Lip Sync Battle next month.
When: Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Cipriani42nd Street, New York
What to Watch…
* Monday, March 2 *
9 p.m.
Fox: The Following (season premiere)
Lifetime:Life Fight: Trauma Center Houston (series premiere)
Logo:RuPaul’s Drag Race (season premiere)
Bravo: Vanderpump Rules (season finale)
10 p.m.
Bravo: Shahs of Sunset (season premiere)
* Tuesday, March 3 *
8 p.m.
Fox:Hell’s Kitchen(season premiere)
DirecTV: Billy & Billie (series premiere)
9:30 p.m.
A&E: Storage Wars (season finale)
10 p.m.
Bravo:Newlyweds: The First Year (special)
Lifetime:Born in the Wild(series premiere)
* Wednesday, March 4 *
9 p.m.
BET: It’s a Mann’s World (season finale)
10 p.m.
CBS:CSI: Cyber (series premiere)
BBCA:Broadchurch (season premiere)
FYI:My City’s Just Not That Into Me(series premiere)
A&E: Wahlburgers (season finale)
BET: The Game (season finale)
USA: Suits (season finale)
* Thursday, March 5 *
9 p.m.
Bravo:The Real Housewives of Melbourne(season premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC: American Crime (series premiere)
USA:Dig(series premiere)
WE tv:Mary Mary(season premiere)
Animal Planet:Ice Cold Gold (season premiere)
* Friday, March 6 *
3:01 a.m.
Netflix: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (series premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC:In An Instant(series premiere)
10 p.m.
TLC:Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere)
11 p.m.
HBO:Vice(season premiere)
12 a.m.
Comedy Central: Trevor Moore: High in Church (special)
* Saturday, March 7 *
10 p.m.
Destination America:Mountain Monsters (season premiere)
* Sunday, March 8 *
8 p.m.
Comedy Central: Night of Too Many Stars (special)
9 p.m.
OWN: Oprah: Where Are They Now (season premiere)
TLC:Long Island Medium(series premiere)
10 p.m.
TLC:Who Do You Think You Are(season premiere)
