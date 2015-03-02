Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 2, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March. 2- 8, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Technology Leadership Summit

Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News will present the Technology Leadership Summit in Orlando. The two-day event will feature discussions on multiplatform content management, cloud-based systems and the future of broadcast TV. Keynote guests include David Vigilante, senior VP, legal, CNN; Vince Roberts EVP, global operations, ABC Television Group; and Kevin Gage executive VP, strategic development and CTO, ONE Media LLC.

When: Tuesday- Thursday

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando Airport, Orlando

Upfronts

Upfront presentations continue into March with Spike’s up this week. The net has a new series Premier Boxing Champions debuting this month and Lip Sync Battle next month.

When: Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Cipriani42nd Street, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 2 *

9 p.m.

Fox: The Following (season premiere)

Lifetime:Life Fight: Trauma Center Houston (series premiere)

Logo:RuPaul’s Drag Race (season premiere)

Bravo: Vanderpump Rules (season finale)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Shahs of Sunset (season premiere)

* Tuesday, March 3 *

8 p.m.

Fox:Hell’s Kitchen(season premiere)

DirecTV: Billy & Billie (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

A&E: Storage Wars (season finale)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Newlyweds: The First Year (special)

Lifetime:Born in the Wild(series premiere)

* Wednesday, March 4 *

9 p.m.

BET: It’s a Mann’s World (season finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:CSI: Cyber (series premiere)

BBCA:Broadchurch (season premiere)

FYI:My City’s Just Not That Into Me(series premiere)

A&E: Wahlburgers (season finale)

BET: The Game (season finale)

USA: Suits (season finale)

* Thursday, March 5 *

9 p.m.

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Melbourne(season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: American Crime (series premiere)

USA:Dig(series premiere)

WE tv:Mary Mary(season premiere)

Animal Planet:Ice Cold Gold (season premiere)

* Friday, March 6 *

3:01 a.m.

Netflix: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:In An Instant(series premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC:Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere)

11 p.m.

HBO:Vice(season premiere)

12 a.m.

Comedy Central: Trevor Moore: High in Church (special)

* Saturday, March 7 *

10 p.m.

Destination America:Mountain Monsters (season premiere)

* Sunday, March 8 *

8 p.m.

Comedy Central: Night of Too Many Stars (special)

9 p.m.

OWN: Oprah: Where Are They Now (season premiere)

TLC:Long Island Medium(series premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC:Who Do You Think You Are(season premiere)