Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 16, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March. 16-22, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be...

Wonder Women Luncheon

Multichannel News co-hosts the 2015 Wonder Women luncheon with WICT New York, celebrating 25 dynamic women in the industry. CNN anchor AlisynCamerota, Dateline’s Andrea Canning and Fox Sports reporter Pam Oliver will emcee the event together.

When: Thursday, 11 a.m.

Where: Hilton New York, New York

Scripps Network InteractiveUpront

Scripps begins the first of its multiple presentations around the country in Motor City.

When: Thursday, Late Afternoon

Where: Detroit

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 16 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Dancing With the Stars(season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Southern Charm (season premiere)

VH1: Eye Candy (season finale)

* Tuesday, March 17 *

3 a.m.

Yahoo Screen: Community (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CW:iZombie(series premiere)

TNT: Rizzoli & Isles (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

NBC:One Big Happy (series premiere)

10 p.m.

TNT: Perception (series finale)

CNBC: Restaurant Startup (season finale)

* Wednesday, March 18 *

8 p.m.

Fox: Empire (season finale)

Animal Planet:Walking the Nile(special)

9 p.m.

VH1: Walk of Shame Shuttle (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

VH1:Barely Famous (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FXX: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Pop: Impress Me (series premiere)

Comedy Central: Broad City (season finale)

FXX: Man Seeking Woman (season finale)

* Thursday, March 19 *

9 p.m.

Smithsonian:L.A. Frock Stars(premiere)

CNN: Morgan Spurlock: Inside Man (season finale)

10 p.m.

A&E: Nightwatch (season finale)

* Friday, March 20 *

3:01 a.m.

Netflix: Bloodline (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Fox: Glee (series finale)

9 p.m.

mtvU: The mtvU Woodie Awards (special)

12 a.m.

Adult Swim: Children’s Hospital (season premiere)

* Saturday, March 21 *

9 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild: Aloha Vet (season premiere)

* Sunday, March 22 *

9 p.m.

A&E: Intervention (season premiere)

HBO: Girls (season finale)

10 p.m.

A&E:Neighbors With Benefits (series premiere)

HBO: Looking (season finale)

Nat Geo: Ultimate Survival Alaska (season finale)