Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 14, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 14-March 20

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

National Geographic Channel will hold its upfront presentation on Tuesday in New York, while Scripps Networks' upfront road show lands in Atlanta.

PaleyFest Los Angeles continues this week with panels from Scandal on Tuesday, The Big Bang Theory on Wednesday, Difficult People on Friday and Fear the Walking Dead on Saturday.

What to Watch…

*Monday, March 14*

8 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelor (finale)

9 p.m.

HBO:Ebola: The Doctors’ Story/ Body Team 12/ Orphans of Ebola (movie)

*Tuesday, March 15*

8 p.m.

Oxygen:Bad Girls Club: Twisted Sisters (season premiere)

9 p.m.

FYI:Bride and Prejudice (series premiere)

10 p.m.

MTV:Awkward (midseason premiere)

OWN:If Loving You Is Wrong (season premiere)

E!:L.A. Clippers Dance Squad (series premiere)

TLC:The Willis Family (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

MTV:Faking It (season premiere)

*Wednesday, March 16*

8 p.m.

Pop:Schitt’s Creek (season premiere)

MTV:MTV Woodie Awards (special)

9 p.m.

Science Channel:Impossible Engineering (season premiere)

VH1:Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:The Americans (season premiere)

CBS:Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (series premiere)

A&E:Donnie Loves Jenny (season premiere)

ABC:Nashville (season premiere)

*Thursday, March 17*

Seeso:Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ (series premiere)

Seeso:New York’s Funniest (series premiere)

8 p.m.

FYI:Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Food:Cooks vs. Cons (series premiere)

10 p.m.

MTV:Real World: Go Big or Go Home (season premiere)

ABC:How to Get Away With Murder (finale)

11 p.m.

Showtime:Gigolos (season premiere)

*Friday, March 18*

Netflix:Daredevil (season premiere)

Netflix:Jimmy Carr Funny Business (special)

Netflix:My Beautiful Broken Brain (movie)

Netflix:Pee-wee’s Big Holiday (movie)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Yukon Men (season premiere)

*Saturday, March 19*

9 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild:Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (season premiere)

OWN:For Peete’s Sake (series premiere)

*Sunday, March 20*

7:30 p.m.

Fox:Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (special)

8 p.m.

Fox:The Passion (special)

9:30 p.m.

NBC:Crowded (series premiere)