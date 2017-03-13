Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 13, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 13-19

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, March 13*

Acorn TV:Martin Clunes’ Islands of Australia (movie)

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:Americans Underground: Secret City of WWI (special)

Freeform:Young & Hungry (season premiere)

ABC:The Bachelor (finale)

8:30 p.m.

Freeform:Baby Daddy (season premiere)

9 p.m.

VH1:Hip Hop Squares (series premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Cries From Syria (movie)

*Tuesday, March 14*

Netflix:Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame (special)



8 p.m.



Myx TV:Mom vs. Matchmaker (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:This Is Us (finale)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:The Real O’Neals (finale)

10 p.m.

Spike:Adam Carolla and Friends Build Stuff Live (series premiere)

NBC:Trial & Error (series premiere)

*Wednesday, March 15*

8 p.m.

Fox:Lethal Weapon (finale)

9 p.m.

Velocity: Chasing Classic Cars (season premiere)

Fox:Star (finale)

10 p.m.

OWN:Greenleaf (season premiere)

SundanceTV:Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo (season premiere)

Comedy Central:Workaholics (finale)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:Jeff & Some Aliens (finale)

*Thursday, March 16*

Seeso:Shrink (series premiere)

Crackle:Snatch (series premiere)

9 p.m.

WE tv:Braxton Family Values (season premiere)

10 p.m.

WE tv:Hustle & Soul (series premiere)

Comedy Central:Review (season premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV: MTV Woodies (special)

*Friday, March 17*

Netflix:Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (movie)

Netflix:Julie’s Greenroom (series premiere)

Netflix:Marvel’s Iron Fist (series premiere)

Acorn TV:Striking Out (series premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW:The Originals (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

HBO:Animals (season premiere)

*Saturday, March 18*

9 p.m.

Reelz:Collision Course (season premiere)

*Sunday, March 19*

8 p.m.

Showtime:The Circus (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:Dead Over Heels: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (movie)

10 p.m.

AMC:Into the Badlands (season premiere)