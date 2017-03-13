Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 13, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from March 13-19
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, March 13*
Acorn TV:Martin Clunes’ Islands of Australia (movie)
8 p.m.
Smithsonian:Americans Underground: Secret City of WWI (special)
Freeform:Young & Hungry (season premiere)
ABC:The Bachelor (finale)
8:30 p.m.
Freeform:Baby Daddy (season premiere)
9 p.m.
VH1:Hip Hop Squares (series premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Cries From Syria (movie)
*Tuesday, March 14*
Netflix:Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame (special)
8 p.m.
Myx TV:Mom vs. Matchmaker (season premiere)
9 p.m.
NBC:This Is Us (finale)
9:30 p.m.
ABC:The Real O’Neals (finale)
10 p.m.
Spike:Adam Carolla and Friends Build Stuff Live (series premiere)
NBC:Trial & Error (series premiere)
*Wednesday, March 15*
8 p.m.
Fox:Lethal Weapon (finale)
9 p.m.
Velocity: Chasing Classic Cars (season premiere)
Fox:Star (finale)
10 p.m.
OWN:Greenleaf (season premiere)
SundanceTV:Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo (season premiere)
Comedy Central:Workaholics (finale)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central:Jeff & Some Aliens (finale)
*Thursday, March 16*
Seeso:Shrink (series premiere)
Crackle:Snatch (series premiere)
9 p.m.
WE tv:Braxton Family Values (season premiere)
10 p.m.
WE tv:Hustle & Soul (series premiere)
Comedy Central:Review (season premiere)
11 p.m.
MTV: MTV Woodies (special)
*Friday, March 17*
Netflix:Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (movie)
Netflix:Julie’s Greenroom (series premiere)
Netflix:Marvel’s Iron Fist (series premiere)
Acorn TV:Striking Out (series premiere)
8 p.m.
The CW:The Originals (season premiere)
11:30 p.m.
HBO:Animals (season premiere)
*Saturday, March 18*
9 p.m.
Reelz:Collision Course (season premiere)
*Sunday, March 19*
8 p.m.
Showtime:The Circus (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:Dead Over Heels: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (movie)
10 p.m.
AMC:Into the Badlands (season premiere)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.