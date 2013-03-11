Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 11-March 17

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of March 11-March 17.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Disney Kids Upfront

Advertisers can share the upfronts experience with their families courtesy of Disney Kids, who has invited them to mingle with the stars of Good Luck Charlie and Austin & Ally, while Disney Channels Worldwide’s Gary Marsh discusses the business behind Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: The Hudson Theatre, New York

NBC News Upfront



When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m.

Where: The New York Public Library

PaleyFest

The 30th annual PaleyFest continues throughout the week, with sessions for Fox’s recently renewed New Girl (Monday) and CBS’ comedies The Big Bang Theory (Wednesday) and 2 Broke Girls (Thursday). The two-week-long event goes out with a bang (or a scream) on Friday with FX’s American Horror Story (Friday)



When: Monday-Friday

Where: Saban Theater, Beverly Hills, Calif.

Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ 22nd Hall of Fame Gala

The ATAS holds its 22nd Hall of Fame gala, hosted by Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco, to induct director Ron Howard, sportscaster Al Michaels, CBS president/CEO Leslie Moonves, CBS News journalist Bob Schieffer and producer/writer Dick Wolf. In addition, Philo T. Farsnworth will receive a posthumous induction for the invention of the all-electronic television transmission. Also, for the first time, the proceeds from the gala will benefit the ATAS Foundation’s Archive of American Television.

When: Monday

Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, Calif.

PromaxBDA Europe Conference

PromaxBDA, the international association for entertainment marketers, will holds its annual conference bringing together marketing, promotion and design professionals in the European television and entertainment media industry. The two days of sessions will feature speakers from companies including Fox International Channels, Discovery Networks International, BBC, HBO Europe and more.



When: Monday-Tuesday

Where: Paris Marriott Rive Gauche Hotel, Paris, France

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 11 *

8 p.m.

ABC: The Bachelor (season finale)

Univision: Porque el Amor Manda (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet: Catfishin’ Kings (series premiere)

* Tuesday, March 12 *

8 p.m.

Fox: Hell’s Kitchen (season premiere)

GSN: Family Trade (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: The Taste (season finale)

10 p.m.

BBC America: Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan (season finale)



ID:Dead of Night (series premiere)



Lifetime: Preachers’ Daughters (series premiere)

Spike: World’s Worst Tenants (season premiere)

* Thursday, March 14 *

9 p.m.

WE tv:Braxton’s Family Values

10 p.m.

Discovery Fit & Health: Funeral Boss (series premiere)

* Friday, March 15 *

10 p.m.

Cinemax: Banshee (season finale)

* Sunday, March 17 *

8 p.m.

Travel Channel: Trip Flip (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO: Girls (season finale)

10 p.m.

E!: Playing with Fire (series premiere)