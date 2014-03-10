Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 10, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of March 10 to 16, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Upfront Central

Upfront season continues this week as Crown Media Family Networks and Nickelodeon make their annual pitch to advertisers in New York. Crown Media execs Bill Abbott (pictured left), Ed Georger and Michelle Vicary will be on hand for the press only luncheon and presentation, while Nick’s event will feature a late afternoon pitch and evening reception..

Crown Media Family Networks, Thursday at 12 p.m. at Gramercy Terrace at the Gramercy Park Hotel

Nickelodeon, Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall

PaleyFest

The Paley Center for Media will kick off its 31st Annual PaleyFest with the Icon Award Gala. This Is 40 director and creator Judd Apatow will be feted with 2014’s honor. After being held for four years at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, the TV fan festival will officially start later in the week in its new home at the Dolby Theatre. This year’s festivities will feature a cast reunion for Lost to celebrate the drama’s 10th anniversary as well as a series farewell to How I Met Your Mother.

PaleyFest Icon Award Gala, Monday at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif.

31st Annual PaleyFest, March 13-28, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 10 *

7 a.m.

Ovation:The Aristocrats (series premiere)

7 p.m.

Univision:De Que Te Quiero, Te Quiero (season premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelor (season finale)

9 p.m.

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season finale)

10 p.m.

NBC:Believe (series premiere)

* Tuesday, March 11 *

9 p.m.

BBC America:24 Hours on Earth (series premiere)

Bravo:The Real Housewives of New York City (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America:Wildest Things With Dominic Monaghan (season premiere)

USA:Chrisley Knows Best (series premiere)

* Wednesday, March 12 *

9 p.m.

HGTV:Property Brothers (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TBS:Men At Work (season finale)

* Thursday, March 13 *

8 p.m.

Fox:Hell’s Kitchen (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:Breaking Boston (series premiere)

TBS:King of the Nerds (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

MTV:Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (season finale)

* Friday, March 14 *

10 p.m.

Cinemax:Banshee (season finale)

11 p.m.

HBO:Vice (season premiere)

* Saturday, March 15 *

9 p.m.

ABC:Nightline Prime (season premiere)

Starz:Black Sails (season finale)

* Sunday, March 16 *

9 p.m.

E!:Total Divas (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Crisis (series premiere)

Food Network:Cutthroat Kitchen (season premiere)

Travel:Church Secrets & Legends (premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Discovery:Naked After Dark (series premiere)

Showtime:Episodes (season finale)