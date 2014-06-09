Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 9, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 9-15, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Business of Multiplatform TV Summit

Join B&C and Multichannel News at the Business of Multiplatform TV Summit, where attendees can look at the dollars and cents behind the devices that have brought TV viewing beyond the living room. The day-long event includes keynotes from Showtime’s Matthew Blank, BofA Merrill Lynch’s Jessica Reif Cohen, Starcom USA’s Jackie Kulesza, and Turner Sports’ Will Funk.

When: Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Hotel, New York

Museum of the Moving Image

HBO’s Richard Plepler and veteran journalist Charlie Rose will be honored by the Museum of the Moving Image for their leadership in the industry. The duo will be feted at the museum’s annual benefit.

When: Wednesday

Where: St. Regis Hotel in New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, June 9 *

8 p.m.

Showtime:Years of Living Dangerously (season finale)

9 p.m.

PBS:Brazil With Michael Palin (series premiere)

HBO:Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr. (premiere)

TNT:Major Crimes (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TNT:Murder in the First (series premiere)

* Tuesday, June 10 *

8 p.m.

ABC Family:Pretty Little Liars (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC Family:Chasing Life (series premiere)

USA:Royal Pains (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CNBC:Secret Lives of the Super Rich (season premiere)

* Wednesday, June 11 *

8:30 p.m.

NBC:Growing Up Fisher (series finale)

9 p.m.

CW:The 100 (season finale)

Bravo:Million Dollar Listing New York (season finale)

AHC:Inside Special Ops (series premiere)

USA:Suits (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Food Network:Restaurant: Impossible (season finale)

A&E:Duck Dynasty (season premiere)

fit & health:Detroit ER (series premiere)

AHC:Black Ops (season premiere)

USA:Graceland (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

A&E:Big Smo (series premiere)

* Thursday, June 12 *

12 a.m.

Univision:Una Familia con Suerte (series finale)

10 p.m.

lmn:Citizen Jane (premiere)

* Friday, June 13 *

12 a.m.

Univision:República Mundialista (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Travel:Monumental Mysteries (season premiere)

11 p.m.

HBO:VICE (season finale)

* Saturday, June 14 *

9 p.m.

ABC:Sing Your Face Off (season finale)

10 p.m.

H2:United Stuff of America (series premiere)

ID:Devil in the Details (series premiere)

BBC America:In the Flesh (season finale)

* Sunday, June 15 *

8 p.m.

Telemundo:Miss Latina Universo (series premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Believe (season finale)

PBS:Masterpiece Mystery! (season premiere)

bio:World’s Weirdest Restaurants (series premiere)

HBO:Game of Thrones (season finale)

10 p.m.

A&E:Duck Dynasty: A Father’s Day of Duck (special premiere)

Food Network:Cutthroat Kitchen (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

PBS:Independent Lens (season finale)