Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 8, 2015

By

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 8-June 14

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Go To

Join B&C and Multichannel News at the On Demand Summit to explore the dynamic business of on demand TV. The one-day conference features keynotes from Rentrak’s Bill Livek and Cathy Hetzel, NBCUniversal’s Alison Moore, Univision’s Kevin Conroy, iN DEMAND’s Bob Benya and CTAM’s John Lansing, as well as Warner Bros’ Ron Sanders.

Tuesday at 8:00 a.m., Roosevelt Hotel, New York

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 8*

8 p.m.

ABC FamilyThe Fosters (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC FamilyBecoming Us (series premiere)

TNTMajor Crimes (season premiere)

SmithsonianNepal Quake: Terror on Everest (special)

BravoThe Real Housewives of Orange County (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TNTMurder in the First (season premiere)

BravoOdd Mom Out (series premiere)

AMCTURN (finale)

*Tuesday, June 9*

9 p.m.

FoxHell’s Kitchen (finale)

The CWiZombie (finale)

A&EMarried at First Sight (finale)

OxygenSisterhood of Hip Hop (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TV LandYounger (finale)

11 p.m.

ShowtimeInside Comedy (finale)

*Wednesday, June 10*

9 p.m.

GSNSkin Wars (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

OxygenPlayer Gets Played (series premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV2Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season premiere)

*Thursday, June 11*

8 p.m.

FoxBones (finale)

The CWBeauty and the Beast (season premiere)

9 p.m.

The CWiHeartRadio Summer Pool Party (special)

CNNThe Seventies (series premiere)

10 p.m.

IDWomen in Prison (series premiere)

11 p.m.

CMTThe Josh Wolf Show (series premiere)

*Friday, June 12*

NetflixOrange Is the New Black (season premiere)

8 p.m.

SyfyDefiance (season premiere)

9 p.m.

TLCLove, Lust or Run (season premiere)

10 p.m.

SyfyDark Matter (series premiere)

IDFacing Evil with Candice DeLong (season premiere)

PivotHit Record on TV (season premiere)

*Saturday, June 13*

8 p.m.

Hallmark ChannelWhen Calls the Heart (finale)

10 p.m.

BBC AmericaJonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell (series premiere)

Discovery Life ChannelThe Man With No Penis (special)

11 p.m.

Comedy CentralJeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail (special)

*Sunday, June 14*

8 p.m.

SmithsonianMy Million Dollar Invention (series premiere)

OvationSouthern Uncovered with the Lee Bros. (series premiere)

9 p.m.

BravoMother Funders (series premiere)

HBOGame of Thrones (finale)

10 p.m.

HBOSilicon Valley (finale)

10:30 p.m.

HBOVeep (finale)