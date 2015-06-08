Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 8, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 8-June 14

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Go To

Join B&C and Multichannel News at the On Demand Summit to explore the dynamic business of on demand TV. The one-day conference features keynotes from Rentrak’s Bill Livek and Cathy Hetzel, NBCUniversal’s Alison Moore, Univision’s Kevin Conroy, iN DEMAND’s Bob Benya and CTAM’s John Lansing, as well as Warner Bros’ Ron Sanders.

Tuesday at 8:00 a.m., Roosevelt Hotel, New York

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 8*

8 p.m.

ABC Family: The Fosters (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC Family: Becoming Us (series premiere)

TNT: Major Crimes (season premiere)

Smithsonian: Nepal Quake: Terror on Everest (special)

Bravo: The Real Housewives of Orange County (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TNT: Murder in the First (season premiere)

Bravo: Odd Mom Out (series premiere)

AMC: TURN (finale)

*Tuesday, June 9*

9 p.m.

Fox: Hell’s Kitchen (finale)

The CW: iZombie (finale)

A&E: Married at First Sight (finale)

Oxygen: Sisterhood of Hip Hop (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TV Land: Younger (finale)

11 p.m.

Showtime: Inside Comedy (finale)

*Wednesday, June 10*

9 p.m.

GSN: Skin Wars (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Oxygen: Player Gets Played (series premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV2: Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season premiere)

*Thursday, June 11*

8 p.m.

Fox: Bones (finale)

The CW: Beauty and the Beast (season premiere)

9 p.m.

The CW: iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party (special)

CNN: The Seventies (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ID: Women in Prison (series premiere)

11 p.m.

CMT: The Josh Wolf Show (series premiere)

*Friday, June 12*

Netflix: Orange Is the New Black (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Syfy: Defiance (season premiere)

9 p.m.

TLC: Love, Lust or Run (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Dark Matter (series premiere)

ID: Facing Evil with Candice DeLong (season premiere)

Pivot: Hit Record on TV (season premiere)

*Saturday, June 13*

8 p.m.

Hallmark Channel: When Calls the Heart (finale)

10 p.m.

BBC America: Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell (series premiere)

Discovery Life Channel: The Man With No Penis (special)

11 p.m.

Comedy Central: Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail (special)

*Sunday, June 14*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian: My Million Dollar Invention (series premiere)

Ovation: Southern Uncovered with the Lee Bros. (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bravo: Mother Funders (series premiere)

HBO: Game of Thrones (finale)

10 p.m.

HBO: Silicon Valley (finale)

10:30 p.m.

HBO: Veep (finale)