Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 6, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 6-June 12
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
USA Network will host a For Your Consideration panel for Mr. Robot on Monday at The Metrograph in New York.
The Paley Center for Media will present a student program called “Cracking the Code: Diversity, Hollywood & STEM: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” on Saturday in Los Angeles.
What to Watch…
*Monday, June 6*
9 p.m.
TBS:Angie Tribeca (season premiere)
History:Barbarians Rising (series premiere)
Food Network:Cake Wars (season premiere)
TNT:Rizzoli & Isles (season premiere)
Lifetime:Devious Maids (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Lifetime:UnREAL (season premiere)
ID:The Vanishing Women (series premiere)
*Tuesday, June 7*
Hulu:Casual (season premiere)
8 p.m.
Travel Channel:Bert the Conqueror (season premiere)
Myx TV: Mom vs. Matchmaker (finale)
10 p.m.
Cooking Channel:Big Bad BBQ Brawl (series premiere)
Comedy Central:Tosh.0 (season premiere)
CNBC:West Texas Investors Club (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central:Not Safe With Nikki Glaser (season premiere)
*Wednesday, June 8*
8 p.m.
CMT:2016 CMT Music Awards (special)
9 p.m.
TLC:My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere)
10 p.m.
FX:The Americans (finale)
11 p.m.
Fuse:Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce (season premiere
11:30 p.m.
Fuse:Transcendent (season premiere)
*Thursday, June 9*
8 p.m.
Fox:American Grit (finale)
9 p.m.
GSN:Winsanity (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
MTV:Ladylike (series premiere)
*Friday, June 10*
Netflix:Voltron: Legendary Defender (series premiere)
*Saturday, June 11*
8 p.m.
ABC:People’s List (series premiere)
9 p.m.
AMC:Hell on Wheels (season premiere)
ABC:O.J.: Made in America (series premiere)
Hallmark:Stop the Wedding (movie)
10 p.m.
AMC:The American West (series premiere)
Reelz:Hollywood 911 (series premiere)
*Sunday, June 12*
7 p.m.
TV One:Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story (movie)
8 p.m.
CBS:70th Annual Tony Awards (special)
9 p.m.
LMN:The Night Stalker (movie)
HMM:Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (movie)
TNT:The Last Ship (season premiere)
CMT:Still the King (series premiere)
Showtime:House of Lies (finale)
CNN:Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (finale)
10 p.m.
Destination America:Ghosts of Shepherdstown (series premiere)
AMC:Ride With Norman Reedus (series premiere)
