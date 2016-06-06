Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 6, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 6-June 12

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

USA Network will host a For Your Consideration panel for Mr. Robot on Monday at The Metrograph in New York.

The Paley Center for Media will present a student program called “Cracking the Code: Diversity, Hollywood & STEM: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” on Saturday in Los Angeles.

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 6*

9 p.m.

TBS:Angie Tribeca (season premiere)

History:Barbarians Rising (series premiere)

Food Network:Cake Wars (season premiere)

TNT:Rizzoli & Isles (season premiere)

Lifetime:Devious Maids (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:UnREAL (season premiere)

ID:The Vanishing Women (series premiere)

*Tuesday, June 7*

Hulu:Casual (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Travel Channel:Bert the Conqueror (season premiere)

Myx TV: Mom vs. Matchmaker (finale)

10 p.m.

Cooking Channel:Big Bad BBQ Brawl (series premiere)

Comedy Central:Tosh.0 (season premiere)

CNBC:West Texas Investors Club (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:Not Safe With Nikki Glaser (season premiere)

*Wednesday, June 8*

8 p.m.

CMT:2016 CMT Music Awards (special)

9 p.m.

TLC:My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:The Americans (finale)

11 p.m.

Fuse:Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce (season premiere

11:30 p.m.

Fuse:Transcendent (season premiere)

*Thursday, June 9*

8 p.m.

Fox:American Grit (finale)

9 p.m.

GSN:Winsanity (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

MTV:Ladylike (series premiere)

*Friday, June 10*

Netflix:Voltron: Legendary Defender (series premiere)

*Saturday, June 11*

8 p.m.

ABC:People’s List (series premiere)

9 p.m.

AMC:Hell on Wheels (season premiere)

ABC:O.J.: Made in America (series premiere)

Hallmark:Stop the Wedding (movie)

10 p.m.

AMC:The American West (series premiere)

Reelz:Hollywood 911 (series premiere)

*Sunday, June 12*

7 p.m.

TV One:Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story (movie)

8 p.m.

CBS:70th Annual Tony Awards (special)

9 p.m.

LMN:The Night Stalker (movie)

HMM:Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (movie)

TNT:The Last Ship (season premiere)

CMT:Still the King (series premiere)

Showtime:House of Lies (finale)

CNN:Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (finale)

10 p.m.

Destination America:Ghosts of Shepherdstown (series premiere)

AMC:Ride With Norman Reedus (series premiere)