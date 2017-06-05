Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 5, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 5-June 11.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, June 5*
Acorn TV:The Heart Guy (series premiere)
8 p.m.
Freeform:Shadowhunters (midseason premiere)
HBO:If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast (movie)
Fox:Gotham (finale)
9 p.m.
Freeform:Stitchers (season premiere)
ID:Bill Cosby: An American Scandal (special)
10 p.m.
TV One:#Murder (series premiere)
VH1:Daytime Divas (series premiere)
Food Network:Incredible Edible America with the Dunhams (series premiere)
*Tuesday, June 6*
8 p.m.
Discovery:Deadliest Catch: Legend of Wild Bill (special)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Devil’s Canyon (series premiere)
ID:I Am Homicide (season premiere)
Spike TV:Ink Master (season premiere)
CNBC:The Profit (season premiere)
Viceland:State of Undress (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central:The Jim Jefferies Show (series premiere)
*Wednesday, June 7*
8 p.m.
CMT:2017 CMT Music Awards (special)
Pop:Nightcap (season premiere)
*Thursday, June 8*
9 p.m.
Viceland:King of the Road (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Viceland:Party Legends (season premiere)
USA:Queen of the South (season premiere)
ID:Sin City Justice (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Viceland:American Boyband (series premiere)
*Friday, June 9*
Amazon:An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life (special)
Amazon:Le Mans: Racing Is Everything (series premiere)
Netflix:My Only Love Song (series premiere)
Netflix:Orange Is the New Black (season premiere)
Netflix:Shimmer Lake (movie)
8 p.m.
Syfy:Dark Matter (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Becoming Cary Grant (movie)
10 p.m.
Syfy:Wynonna Earp (season premiere)
*Saturday, June 10*
8 p.m.
Comedy Central:Idiotsitter (season premiere)
9 p.m.
OWN:For Better or Worse (season premiere)
FYI:Tiny House Nation (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:My Big Bollywood Wedding (special)
BBC America:Orphan Black (season premiere)
FYI:Zombie House Flipping (season premiere)
*Sunday, June 11*
8 p.m.
CBS:71st Annual Tony Awards (special)
ABC:Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox:American Grit (season premiere)
TNT:Claws (series premiere)
National Geographic:Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS (movie)
ABC:Steve Harvey’s Funderdome (series premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC:$100,000 Pyramid (season premiere)
Comedy Central:Jordan Klepper Solves Guns (special)
