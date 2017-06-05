Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 5, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 5-June 11.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 5*

Acorn TV:The Heart Guy (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Freeform:Shadowhunters (midseason premiere)

HBO:If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast (movie)

Fox:Gotham (finale)

9 p.m.

Freeform:Stitchers (season premiere)

ID:Bill Cosby: An American Scandal (special)

10 p.m.

TV One:#Murder (series premiere)

VH1:Daytime Divas (series premiere)

Food Network:Incredible Edible America with the Dunhams (series premiere)

*Tuesday, June 6*

8 p.m.

Discovery:Deadliest Catch: Legend of Wild Bill (special)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Devil’s Canyon (series premiere)

ID:I Am Homicide (season premiere)

Spike TV:Ink Master (season premiere)

CNBC:The Profit (season premiere)

Viceland:State of Undress (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:The Jim Jefferies Show (series premiere)

*Wednesday, June 7*

8 p.m.

CMT:2017 CMT Music Awards (special)

Pop:Nightcap (season premiere)

*Thursday, June 8*

9 p.m.

Viceland:King of the Road (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Viceland:Party Legends (season premiere)

USA:Queen of the South (season premiere)

ID:Sin City Justice (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Viceland:American Boyband (series premiere)

*Friday, June 9*

Amazon:An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life (special)

Amazon:Le Mans: Racing Is Everything (series premiere)

Netflix:My Only Love Song (series premiere)

Netflix:Orange Is the New Black (season premiere)

Netflix:Shimmer Lake (movie)

8 p.m.

Syfy:Dark Matter (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Becoming Cary Grant (movie)

10 p.m.

Syfy:Wynonna Earp (season premiere)

*Saturday, June 10*

8 p.m.

Comedy Central:Idiotsitter (season premiere)

9 p.m.

OWN:For Better or Worse (season premiere)

FYI:Tiny House Nation (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:My Big Bollywood Wedding (special)

BBC America:Orphan Black (season premiere)

FYI:Zombie House Flipping (season premiere)

*Sunday, June 11*

8 p.m.

CBS:71st Annual Tony Awards (special)

ABC:Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:American Grit (season premiere)

TNT:Claws (series premiere)

National Geographic:Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS (movie)

ABC:Steve Harvey’s Funderdome (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:$100,000 Pyramid (season premiere)

Comedy Central:Jordan Klepper Solves Guns (special)