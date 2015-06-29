Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 29, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 29-July 5

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

FTTH Connect, formerly the Fiber to the Home Conference & Expo, will be held June 29 through July 1 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. Gigi Sohn, counselor to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, will give a keynote Tuesday. Hosted by the FTTH Council Americas, the conference aims to connect fiber industry professionals.

BroadbandTV, part of FTTH Connect, will explore the rapidly growing world of broadband, streaming and OTT from June 30 through July 2. Keynotes and speakers include Ted Middleton, VP of product design for Verizon Digital Media; Rich Fickle, president and CEO of NCTC; and Andrew Ferrone, VP of Pay TV at Roku.

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 29*

8 p.m.

Food Network: Cake Wars (series premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO: Larry Kramer in Love & Anger (movie)

10 p.m.

MTV: Teen Wolf (season premiere)

*Tuesday, June 30*

9 p.m.

Fox: Beat the Champions (special)

PBS: 1913: Seeds of Conflict (special)

OWN: The Haves and the Have Nots (season premiere)

CBS: Zoo (series premiere)

10 p.m.

MTV: Scream (series premiere)

Travel Channel: Watt’s World (series premiere)

NBC: I Can Do That (finale)

12:30 a.m.

Comedy Central: The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (season premiere)

*Wednesday, July 1*

8 p.m.

Travel Channel: BBQ Crawl (season premiere)

PBS: Operation Wild (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Travel Channel: Food Paradise International (series premiere)

LMN: Monster in My Family (series premiere)

Pop: Sing It On (finale)

10 p.m.

Travel Channel: Epic Attractions (series premiere)

CBS: Extant (season premiere)

Bravo: Flipping Out (season premiere)

*Thursday, July 2*

8 p.m.

NBC: Food Fighters (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Syfy: Olympus (finale)

*Saturday, July 4*

8 p.m.

PBS: A Capitol Fourth (special)

NBC: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (special)

*Sunday, July 5*

10 p.m.

Showtime: Penny Dreadful (finale)