Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 27, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 27-July 3

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Women of the West will be held at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood on Wednesday.

The Paley Center for Media will hold its “Multi-Platforms and Multi-Partners—NBC’s Innovative Olympics Play” conversation on Wednesday in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 27*

Acorn TV:Very British Problems (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change (movie)

10 p.m.

Freeform:Monica the Medium (finale)

TURN:Washington’s Spies (finale)

*Tuesday, June 28*

9 p.m.

Freeform:Dead of Summer (series premiere)

Lifetime:Gold Medal Families (series premiere)

CBS:Zoo (season premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV2:Wild ‘N on Tour (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.

MTV2:Guy Code vs. Girl Code (series premiere)

*Wednesday, June 29*

8 p.m.

PBS:SuperNature – Wild Flyers (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Velocity:Wheeler Dealers (season premiere)

VH1:Dating Naked (season premiere)

10 p.m.

VH1:Barely Famous (season premiere)

*Thursday, June 30*

Seeso:Night Train With Wyatt Cenac (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ID:Deadly Sins (season premiere)

ABC:Greatest Hits (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (season premiere)

*Friday, July 1*

Amazon:All or Nothing: A Season With the Arizona Cardinals (series premiere)

Netflix:Between (season premiere)

Netflix:Jim Jefferies: Freedumb (special)

Netflix:Marcella (series premiere)

Netflix:Marco Polo (series premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:The Great British Baking Show (season premiere)

Syfy:Killjoys (season premiere)

OWN:Love Thy Neighbor (season premiere)

Travel Channel:Mysteries at the Museum (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy:Dark Matter (season premiere)

Animal Planet:Treehouse Masters (season premiere)

*Saturday, July 2*

9 p.m.

HGTV:Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation (series premiere)

*Sunday, July 3*

8 p.m.

HGTV:Beachfront Bargain Hunt (season premiere)

9 p.m.

BBC America:The Hunt (series premiere)

HGTV:Mexico Life (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HGTV:Island Hunters (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Travel Channel:Island Explorers (series premiere)