Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 26, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 26-July 2
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, June 26*
9 p.m.
Discovery:Street Outlaws: New Orleans (season premiere)
*Tuesday, June 27*
Netflix:Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire (special)
8 p.m.
Freeform:Pretty Little Liars (finale)
9 p.m.
The CW:iZombie (finale)
10 p.m.
BET:Tales (series premiere)
USA:Team Ninja Warrior (finale)
*Wednesday, June 28*
Netflix:Okja (movie)
8 p.m.
CBS:Big Brother (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Comedy Central:Hood Adjacent With James Davis (series premiere)
CNBC:Jay Leno’s Garage (season premiere)
10 p.m.
BBC America:Broadchurch (season premiere)
SundanceTV:Cleverman (season premiere)
TLC:Hair Goddess (series premiere)
Viceland:Huang’s World (season premiere)
TV Land:Younger (season premiere)
*Thursday, June 29*
9 p.m.
ABC:Battle of the Network Stars (series premiere)
Logo:Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul (season premiere)
10 p.m.
CBS:Zoo (season premiere)
11 p.m.
MTV:Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season premiere)
*Friday, June 30*
Amazon:All or Nothing: A Season With the Los Angeles Rams (season premiere)
Netflix:Gypsy (series premiere)
8 p.m.
Syfy:Killjoys (season premiere)
The CW:Masters of Illusion (season premiere)
*Sunday, July 2*
8 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:America in Color (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:First Ladies Revealed (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Spike TV:Bar Rescue (season premiere)
