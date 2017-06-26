Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 26, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 26-July 2

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, June 26*

9 p.m.

Discovery:Street Outlaws: New Orleans (season premiere)

*Tuesday, June 27*

Netflix:Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire (special)

8 p.m.

Freeform:Pretty Little Liars (finale)

9 p.m.

The CW:iZombie (finale)

10 p.m.

BET:Tales (series premiere)

USA:Team Ninja Warrior (finale)

*Wednesday, June 28*

Netflix:Okja (movie)

8 p.m.

CBS:Big Brother (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Comedy Central:Hood Adjacent With James Davis (series premiere)

CNBC:Jay Leno’s Garage (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America:Broadchurch (season premiere)

SundanceTV:Cleverman (season premiere)

TLC:Hair Goddess (series premiere)

Viceland:Huang’s World (season premiere)

TV Land:Younger (season premiere)

*Thursday, June 29*

9 p.m.

ABC:Battle of the Network Stars (series premiere)

Logo:Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Zoo (season premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV:Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season premiere)

*Friday, June 30*

Amazon:All or Nothing: A Season With the Los Angeles Rams (season premiere)

Netflix:Gypsy (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Syfy:Killjoys (season premiere)

The CW:Masters of Illusion (season premiere)

*Sunday, July 2*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:America in Color (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:First Ladies Revealed (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Spike TV:Bar Rescue (season premiere)