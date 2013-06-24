Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 24-June 30

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 24-June 30.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

2nd Screen Summit

With eyes on both the first and second screen, B&C, Multichannel News and TWICE are partnering with the 2nd Screen Society for the third annual 2nd Screen Summit to discuss all things on emerging digital screens. Keynote guests Robert Tercek, chairman of Creative Visions, and Steve Youngwood, executive VP and GM of digital for Nickelodeon, among many other speakers, will chat about second screen’s impact on traditional TV and how to improve the experience.

When: Thursday, 8:30 am.-6 p.m.

Where: Chelsea Clearview Cinemas, New York

Click here for more information and to register.

PromaxBDA Station Summit

PromaxBDA takes on Sin City this week for its 2013 Station Summit, but there won’t be any time for gambling during the four-day event. Among the affiliate meetings, presentations and panels, B&C contributing editor Paige Albiniak will speak with LIN Media’s Scott Blumenthal, NBC Broadcasting’s Ted Harbert, Young Broadcasting’s Deborah McDermott, Telemundo’s Emilio Romano and Tribune’s Larry Wert about the strategies leading to their companies’ success.

When: Tuesday-Friday

Where: Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, June 24 *

8 p.m.

CW: Oh Sit! (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

Travel Channel: Men vs. Food (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS: Under the Dome (series premiere)

PBS: POV (season premiere)

Bravo: Newlyweds: The First Year (season finale)

* Tuesday, June 25 *

8 p.m.

GSN: Minute to Win It (series premiere)

9 p.m.

TNT: Rizzoli & Isles (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TNT: Perception (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Bravo: Don’t Be Tardy… (season finale)

* Wednesday, June 26 *

8 p.m.

CBS: Big Brother (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

ABC: How to Live With Your Parents (for the Rest of Your Life) (season finale)

* Thursday, June 27 *

9 p.m.

Fox: Does Someone Have to Go? (season finale)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Tabatha Takes Over (season finale)

Military Channel: The Brokaw Files (season finale)

*Friday, June 28 *

9 p.m.

TLC: Say Yes to the Dress: Bridesmaids (season premiere)

* Sunday, June 30 *

9 p.m.

Discovery: Naked and Afraid: Uncensored (series premiere)

G4: American Ninja Warrior (season premiere)

Showtime: Dexter (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Showtime: Ray Donovan (series premiere)