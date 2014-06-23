Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 23, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 23-29, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Los Angeles Next TV Summit & Expo

B&C and MultichannelNews' popular Next TV Summit & Expo lands in Los Angeles for the first time. The B2B conference aims will explore the future of multi-device video streaming and content. Silicon Valley's Mike Judge, Lionsgate's Kevin Beggs, MGM's Roma Khanna, and EPIX's Mark Greenberg are set to keynote the one-day event.

When: Tuesday at 8 a.m PST

Where: Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, 1700 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, Calif.

The Wimbledon Championships

ESPN heads to the All England Club for the Wimbledon Championships. For the two-week tournament, ESPN has planned 140 hours of live television with an additional 1,000 hours of digital programming.

When: Monday at 12 p.m. BST

Where: All England Club, London, England

Midterm Elections Webinar

B&C throws its hat into the political ring on Wednesday with the kickoff of the three-week Midterm Election Webinar series. Learn how to leverage skyrocketing TV ad dollars today while keeping an eye on 2016’s presidential campaign tomorrow. FEC Chairman Lee E. Goodman and Rentrak President Chris Wilson are among the panelists.

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, June 23 *

9 p.m.

HBO:The Case Against 8 (premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:POV (season premiere)

MTV: Teen Wolf (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TBS:CeeLo Green’s The Good Life (series premiere)

* Tuesday, June 24 *

9 p.m.

TLC: Cake Boss: The Next Great Baker (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

AMC: Freakshow (season finale)

10 p.m.

AMC:Small Town Security (season finale)

FX:Tyrant (series premiere)

truTV:Motor City Masters (series premiere)

USA:Covert Affairs (season premiere)

* Wednesday, June 25 *

8 p.m.

CBS:Big Brother (season premiere)

ABC Family: Young & Hungry (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC Family:Mystery Girls (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Esquire:Brew Dogs (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Taxi Brooklyn (series premiere)

FX:Wilfred (season premiere)

Esquire:Best Bars in America (season premiere)

* Thursday, June 26 *

10 p.m.

ABC:NY Med (season premiere)

* Friday, June 27 *

9:45 p.m.

Disney:Girl Meets World (series premiere)

* Sunday, June 29 *

8 p.m.

PBS:Last Tango in Halifax (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS: Reckless (series premiere)

Showtime: Nurse Jackie (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

Showtime:Californication (series finale)

10 p.m.

HBO:The Leftovers (series premiere)

Showtime:Penny Dreadful (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

PBS:Viscous (series premiere)